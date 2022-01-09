Skip to main content
Lynchburg WR Eli Wood Commits to Virginia

Lynchburg WR Eli Wood Commits to Virginia

Wood will join the UVA football program as a preferred walk-on this fall

Photo courtesy of Lee Luther Jr.,/The News & Advance

Wood will join the UVA football program as a preferred walk-on this fall

Wide receiver Eli Wood announced his commitment to the Virginia football program on Sunday afternoon in a social media post. 

"Extremely excited to announce my commitment to play football at the University of Virginia," Wood said in the post. "Thank you to all my family, friends and coaches who made this possible. Go Hoos!!" 

Wood, a 6'0", 180-pound wide receiver from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Virginia, received a preferred walk-on offer from Tony Elliott and Marques Hagans on January 5th and Wood announced his commitment to UVA four days later. 

Wood recorded 50 catches for 1,020 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his senior season at E.C. Glass and was named the Seminole District Player of the Year and was a Virginia High School League Class 4 First Team All-State performer. 

Read more from Cavaliers Now

NFL Playoff Picture: See Which Former UVA Football Players Are Playoff-Bound

Read More

Cavaliers Overpowered by Bacot and the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill

Elliott Makes Three Hires to Strength & Conditioning UVA Football Staff

Watch: Tony Elliott Welcomes New Staff Members to UVA Football

2022 Virginia Women's Lacrosse Schedule Revealed

2022 Virginia Men's Lacrosse Schedule Revealed

Braxton Key Signs 10-Day Deal with Sixers

Eli Wood Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Lynchburg WR Eli Wood Commits to Virginia

33 seconds ago
Juan Thornhill Kansas City Chiefs
Football

NFL Playoff Picture: See Which Former UVA Football Players Are Playoff-Bound

14 hours ago
Armando Bacot North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball
Basketball

Updated ACC Men's Basketball Standings (Jan. 8th)

19 hours ago
Reece Beekman Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Cavaliers Overpowered by Bacot and the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill

23 hours ago
Reece Beekman Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Live Updates: North Carolina Defeats Virginia 74-58

Jan 8, 2022
Kihei Clark Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Game Preview: Virginia Basketball at North Carolina

Jan 7, 2022
Tomas Woldetensae Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Woldetensae Wins it at the Buzzer: The Last Time Virginia Played at North Carolina

Jan 7, 2022
Tony Elliott Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Elliott Makes Three Hires to Strength & Conditioning UVA Football Staff

Jan 7, 2022