Lynchburg WR Eli Wood Commits to Virginia

Wide receiver Eli Wood announced his commitment to the Virginia football program on Sunday afternoon in a social media post.

"Extremely excited to announce my commitment to play football at the University of Virginia," Wood said in the post. "Thank you to all my family, friends and coaches who made this possible. Go Hoos!!"

Wood, a 6'0", 180-pound wide receiver from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Virginia, received a preferred walk-on offer from Tony Elliott and Marques Hagans on January 5th and Wood announced his commitment to UVA four days later.

Wood recorded 50 catches for 1,020 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his senior season at E.C. Glass and was named the Seminole District Player of the Year and was a Virginia High School League Class 4 First Team All-State performer.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

NFL Playoff Picture: See Which Former UVA Football Players Are Playoff-Bound

Cavaliers Overpowered by Bacot and the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill

Elliott Makes Three Hires to Strength & Conditioning UVA Football Staff

Watch: Tony Elliott Welcomes New Staff Members to UVA Football

2022 Virginia Women's Lacrosse Schedule Revealed

2022 Virginia Men's Lacrosse Schedule Revealed

Braxton Key Signs 10-Day Deal with Sixers