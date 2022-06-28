Matchups Finalized for the 2023 Virginia Football Season
With the ACC officially adopting the 3-5-5 scheduling model, eliminating the Atlantic and Coastal divisions, and releasing the conference matchups for each team for the 2023-2026 college football seasons, Virginia has finalized its 12 opponents for the 2023 football season. See UVA's 12 matchups (and dates if available) for the 2023 season below:
Saturday, September 2nd: vs. Tennessee (Nashville)
Saturday, September 9th: vs. James Madison
Saturday, September 16th: at Maryland
Saturday, November 25th: vs. Virginia Tech
TBA: vs. William & Mary
TBA: vs. Duke
TBA: vs. Georgia Tech
TBA: vs. NC State
TBA: at Boston College
TBA: at Louisville
TBA: at Miami
TBA: at North Carolina
Note: Virginia was originally scheduled to host William & Mary in the 2023 season opener on September 2nd. With UVA now playing a game against Tennessee in Nashville on that date, the Cavaliers and Tribe will have to find another date on the schedule to play their game in 2023.
