Matchups Finalized for the 2023 Virginia Football Season

With the ACC officially adopting the 3-5-5 scheduling model, eliminating the Atlantic and Coastal divisions, and releasing the conference matchups for each team for the 2023-2026 college football seasons, Virginia has finalized its 12 opponents for the 2023 football season. See UVA's 12 matchups (and dates if available) for the 2023 season below:

Saturday, September 2nd: vs. Tennessee (Nashville)

Saturday, September 9th: vs. James Madison

Saturday, September 16th: at Maryland

Saturday, November 25th: vs. Virginia Tech

TBA: vs. William & Mary

TBA: vs. Duke

TBA: vs. Georgia Tech

TBA: vs. NC State

TBA: at Boston College

TBA: at Louisville

TBA: at Miami

TBA: at North Carolina

Note: Virginia was originally scheduled to host William & Mary in the 2023 season opener on September 2nd. With UVA now playing a game against Tennessee in Nashville on that date, the Cavaliers and Tribe will have to find another date on the schedule to play their game in 2023.

