Brennan Armstrong Injury Status Remains Day-to-Day

Much like the two weeks leading up to Virginia’s game against Notre Dame, UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall did not have much to say in the postgame press conference when asked to give details on Brennan Armstrong’s availability for next week’s game against Pittsburgh.

“His injury didn't look good early in the week and it looked better every day and even all the way to warmups,” said Mendenhall of Armstrong’s rib injury suffered in the game against BYU. “We’re not ruling anything out, but it is literally day by day.”

The entire Virginia football program was strictly tight-lipped on Armstrong’s status for the last several days, not even confirming whether Armstrong’s ribs were broken, although Armstrong himself seemed to strongly believe that they were as he left the field against BYU.

In Mendenhall’s weekly press conference last Monday, he indicated that it would not be clear who was starting at quarterback for Virginia against Notre Dame until just moments before kickoff on Saturday night. That ended up being the case.

There was much speculation about Armstrong’s status throughout the two weeks that separated the games against BYU and Notre Dame, with some even suggesting that a somewhat-healthy Armstrong should still sit out UVA’s non-conference game against the Fighting Irish in favor of staying healthy for Virginia’s more consequential games (for ACC purposes) against Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.

Armstrong came out onto the field a little over an hour before the start of the game on Saturday night and began lightly throwing in an attempt to warm up. He gingerly threw some short passes for a few minutes, before exiting the field without joining the other UVA quarterbacks as they began to warm up by throwing passes to the Virginia receivers.

When the team came out later to warm up in full pads, Armstrong was not on the field with them. At that point, it was almost certain that he would not be available to play, but as there was no confirmation from an official source, it could not be reported as such.

Not until the starting lineup was announced on the jumbotron in the stadium just minutes before kickoff and freshman Jay Woolfolk was listed as quarterback did we have real confirmation that Armstrong would not be leading the Cavaliers against the Fighting Irish.

As expected, the Virginia offense, which came into this week leading the nation in total offense, was a shell of its former self without Armstrong leading it. The Cavaliers managed just 278 yards of offense, nearly half of their season average of 545.2 yards per game, and put just three points on the board in a 28-3 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night at Scott Stadium.

It was expected that losing Armstrong, who personally accounted for 3,828 of the 4,907 yards of total offense Virginia had this season, would make the Cavalier offense less effective. But against a top ten team in the country, the UVA offense completely fell apart without Armstrong.

"I don’t think there’s another quarterback in the country doing more for his team than what Brennan is doing for us,” Mendenhall said after the game. “That was validated to me this evening. So now, how and where we construct our offense and our productivity certainly has to be different. We have a better idea now, but I knew it would be tough.”

Jay Woolfolk struggled mightily in his first collegiate start, going 18/33 for 196 passing yards and two interceptions. He led Virginia on some nice drives into Notre Dame territory, but almost all of them ended without putting points on the board.

“I love Jay Woolfolk and I thought he handled tonight on par with it being a first start against a top ten team, replacing what I think is the best quarterback in the country,” said Mendenhall. “Our team also saw what we look like without Brennan and how they have to step up.”

“Everyone else now has to be better,” Mendenhall continued. “The protection, the separation on routes from a defender, everything has to be better now from more sources… I don’t want us to play tight, this is just now an opportunity to challenge, and everyone needs to do more. That was basically my message after the game and it was clear tonight.”

Mendenhall’s point about the rest of the team needing to step up is true even if Armstrong is able to play in next week’s pivotal matchup against the Coastal-leading Pittsburgh Panthers. If Armstrong starts, it is unlikely that he will be anywhere near 100%. The UVA receivers will have to make the throws easier for Armstrong and, more importantly, the offensive line must keep him clean in the pocket. Those points also ring true if Armstrong is unable to play and Woolfolk makes his second career start at Pitt.

Virginia continues to control its own destiny, as the last two losses were both against non-conference teams. The Cavaliers remain one game behind Pitt in the ACC Coastal Division and the Hoos can clinch the Coastal title and go to the ACC Championship with wins over Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech to end the season.

