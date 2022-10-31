Nick Jackson Named ACC Linebacker of the Week

Virginia senior Nick Jackson has been named the ACC Linebacker of the Week, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday afternoon.

Jackson tied a season-high with 14 tackles, four of them solo stops, in Virginia's 14-12 loss to Miami in four overtimes on Saturday. He was also credited with 0.5 tackles for loss and a pass defended to lead a smothering UVA defensive effort. The Cavaliers held the Hurricanes to just 272 yards of total offense and forced eight punts. Virginia did not give up a single offensive touchdown for the second game in a row.

Jackson, who led the ACC in tackles last season, currently leads the conference with 84 total tackles and ranks 9th in the country.

This is the fourth time a Cavalier has won an ACC weekly award this season. Chico Bennett Jr. has been twice named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week and Brendan Farrell was the ACC Specialist of the Week in week 3.

