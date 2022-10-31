Skip to main content

Nick Jackson Named ACC Linebacker of the Week

Jackson led the UVA defense with 14 tackles against Miami
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia senior Nick Jackson has been named the ACC Linebacker of the Week, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday afternoon. 

Jackson tied a season-high with 14 tackles, four of them solo stops, in Virginia's 14-12 loss to Miami in four overtimes on Saturday. He was also credited with 0.5 tackles for loss and a pass defended to lead a smothering UVA defensive effort. The Cavaliers held the Hurricanes to just 272 yards of total offense and forced eight punts. Virginia did not give up a single offensive touchdown for the second game in a row. 

Jackson, who led the ACC in tackles last season, currently leads the conference with 84 total tackles and ranks 9th in the country. 

This is the fourth time a Cavalier has won an ACC weekly award this season. Chico Bennett Jr. has been twice named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week and Brendan Farrell was the ACC Specialist of the Week in week 3. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers kicker Will Bettridge celebrates with his teammates after making a kick against the Miami Hurricanes at Scott Stadium.
Football

Freshman Kicker Will Bettridge Finds His Footing Against Miami

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Cam Bright (38) defends during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field.
Football

Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. Pittsburgh

By Matt Newton
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) drives to the basket past Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) during the second half at TD Garden.
Pro Hoos

Brogdon, Hauser, and Gill Show Out in UVA-Laden NBA Game

By Matt Newton
The Virginia women's soccer team huddles before its match against Florida State at Klockner Stadium.
All Sports

Virginia Women's Soccer Falls to Duke 2-1 in ACC First Round

By Matt Newton
The Virginia volleyball team huddles with head coach Shannon Wells during the match against Louisville at Memorial Gymnasium.
All Sports

UVA Volleyball Swept by Wake Forest

By Kathleen Boyce
Jonathan Leech, Antonio Clary, Anthony Johnson, and Dontayvion Wicks walk out to midfield to the coin toss before overtime of the Virginia Cavaliers vs. Miami Hurricanes football game at Scott Stadium.
Football

Opportunities Missed: Virginia Offense Squanders Chances in Loss to Miami

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong speaks following UVA's 14-12 loss to Miami.
Football

WATCH: Virginia Player Reactions to Miami Defeat

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers offensive coordinator Des Kitchings speaks following UVA's 14-12 loss to Miami in four overtimes.
Football

WATCH: UVA Coaches React to Four-OT Loss to Miami

By Matt Newton