No Decision Yet for Virginia Football Game vs. Coastal Carolina

Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott and director of athletics Carla Williams spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon for the first time since a tragic shooting on Sunday night resulted in the deaths of UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry as well as the wounding of Mike Hollins and another UVA student.



Elliott and Williams spoke at length about the emotional impact this tragedy has had on the football program and the UVA athletics department, but they were also inevitably asked if a decision had been made regarding whether Virginia's football game against Coastal Carolina this Saturday will be played. Carla Williams said that a decision hasn't been made yet, but that it will come soon and the decision will take into account the wishes of the entire team and coaching staff.

"We'll make it together," Williams said during the press conference. "It will be a discussion with Coach [Elliott] and the team. Obviously they're going through a lot, and we want to make sure they're involved as well. We'll use our best judgment, but it will be soon. We'll make a decision soon."

The Virginia men's basketball game against Northern Iowa - originally scheduled for Monday night in Charlottesville - was cancelled, but Williams says that the rest of the UVA sporting events this week will be played as scheduled. That includes the Virginia women's basketball game at Loyola-Chicago on Wednesday night as well as the UVA men's basketball team's participation in the Continental Main Event tournament in Las Vegas this weekend.

Virginia football (3-7, 1-6 ACC) has two games remaining on its 2022 schedule: vs. Coastal Carolina on Saturday at 3:30pm at Scott Stadium and at Virginia Tech on Saturday, November 26th in Blacksburg.