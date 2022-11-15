Skip to main content

No Decision Yet for Virginia Football Game vs. Coastal Carolina

No decision has been made yet for whether Saturday's UVA football game against Coastal Carolina be played
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott and director of athletics Carla Williams spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon for the first time since a tragic shooting on Sunday night resulted in the deaths of UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry as well as the wounding of Mike Hollins and another UVA student. 

Elliott and Williams spoke at length about the emotional impact this tragedy has had on the football program and the UVA athletics department, but they were also inevitably asked if a decision had been made regarding whether Virginia's football game against Coastal Carolina this Saturday will be played. Carla Williams said that a decision hasn't been made yet, but that it will come soon and the decision will take into account the wishes of the entire team and coaching staff. 

"We'll make it together," Williams said during the press conference. "It will be a discussion with Coach [Elliott] and the team. Obviously they're going through a lot, and we want to make sure they're involved as well. We'll use our best judgment, but it will be soon. We'll make a decision soon."

The Virginia men's basketball game against Northern Iowa - originally scheduled for Monday night in Charlottesville - was cancelled, but Williams says that the rest of the UVA sporting events this week will be played as scheduled. That includes the Virginia women's basketball game at Loyola-Chicago on Wednesday night as well as the UVA men's basketball team's participation in the Continental Main Event tournament in Las Vegas this weekend.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Virginia football (3-7, 1-6 ACC) has two games remaining on its 2022 schedule: vs. Coastal Carolina on Saturday at 3:30pm at Scott Stadium and at Virginia Tech on Saturday, November 26th in Blacksburg. 

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes at Scott Stadium.
Football

Virginia RB Mike Hollins "Doing Well" After Second Surgery

By Matt Newton
helmets
Football

GoFundMe Verifies Fundraisers for Families of UVA Shooting Victims

By Matt Newton
Students and other members of the University of Virginia community gather for a vigil in front of Old Cabell Hall on the Lawn on Monday night in Charlottesville, Virginia following the fatal shootings of three UVA football players.
Football

In Aftermath of Shooting Tragedy, UVA Receives Outpouring of Support

By Matt Newton
A view of the game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Virginia Cavaliers in the third quarter at Scott Stadium.
Football

Tony Elliott and Carla Williams Release Statements On UVA Shooting

By Matt Newton
A general view of the opening tip of the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the UNC-Greensboro Spartans at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers won 60-48.
Basketball

Virginia Cancels Basketball Game vs. Northern Iowa in Wake of Shooting

By Matt Newton
Virginia football players Devin Chandler, D'Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.
Football

Three Virginia Football Players Killed in Shooting at UVA

By Matt Newton
The Rotunda at the University of Virginia.
Football

Ex-Virginia Football Player Arrested for Deadly Shooting at UVA

By Matt Newton
2025 recruit Acaden Lewis on a visit to the Virginia men's basketball program with UVA head coach Tony Bennett.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Hosts Three Class of 2025 Recruits

By Matt Newton