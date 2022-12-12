Northwestern WR Malik Washington Transfers to Virginia Football

Virginia earned a key pickup in the transfer portal on Monday, as Northwestern's top wide receiver, Malik Washington, announced his commitment to UVA on Monday following an official visit this weekend.

A 5'9" receiver from Lawrenceville, Georgia, Washington led the Wildcats in receiving this season with 65 catches for 694 yards and a touchdown. His 57.8 receiving yards per game ranked 8th in the Big Ten. Pro Football Focus selected Washington to their All-Big Ten Third Team.

Over the last four seasons at Northwestern, Washington appeared in 40 games, totaling 120 receptions, 1,248 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. He comes to Virginia with one year of eligibility remaining.

Washington's commitment brings much-needed reinforcement to UVA's wide receiver unit. Dontayvion Wicks has declared for the NFL Draft, as has Billy Kemp IV. Both Kemp and Keytaon Thompson have exhausted their eligibility, but the NCAA ruled last week that any UVA football player who played his final season in 2022 would be granted an additional year of eligibility, if he chooses. That ruling came in response to the tragic deaths of three Virginia football players - linebacker D'Sean Perry and wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler - in a shooting last month at UVA.

Malik Washington is the third player to commit to Virginia from the transfer portal in the last 24 hours, joining offensive lineman Daijon Parker and quarterback Tony Muskett.

