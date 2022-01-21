Skip to main content

Virginia Football Receives Commitment from Offensive Lineman Houston Curry

The Simpsonville, South Carolina offensive tackle announced his commitment to UVA on Friday

The Virginia offensive line is in desperate need of some support with each of UVA's six key offensive linemen leaving the program this offseason. 

The Cavaliers got some much-needed good news in that area with the commitment of class of 2022 offensive lineman Houston Curry on Friday afternoon. 

"After a great talk today with [Coach Tony Elliott] and [Coach Garett Tujague] super excited to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Virginia," Curry said in a post on social media. 

Curry, a 6'7", 265-pound offensive tackle from Simpsonville, South Carolina, announced his commitment on Friday just two days after receiving an official offer and an at-home visit from Virginia offensive line coach Garett Tujague. 

Curry chose Virginia over offers from Washington State, Western Carolina, Richmond, VMI and several other schools. 

Curry will graduate in the spring of 2022 and enroll at Virginia this fall. 

