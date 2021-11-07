Olamide Zaccheaus Catches Two Touchdowns in Falcons Win over Saints

The Atlanta Falcons picked up a huge 27-25 road victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, due in large part to former Virginia football standout Olamide Zaccheaus.

The third-year wide receiver made his presence felt in New Orleans on Sunday, hauling in three receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

Zaccheaus caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan right at the goal line just before halftime for Atlanta’s first touchdown of the game to put the Falcons up 10-0.

In the third quarter, Zaccheaus got loose and Matt Ryan found him on a deep pass for a 49-yard gain. The reception set up a Matt Ryan touchdown run a few plays later.

With just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Matt Ryan was hit as he threw and Zaccheaus ran under the pass in the end zone. Zaccheaus slid and made the catch for the six-yard touchdown.

Zaccheaus’ score put the Falcons up 24-6, a seemingly comfortable fourth quarter lead. In typical Atlanta fashion, however, the game was not nearly over. The Saints scored 19 straight points to take a 25-24 with just over a minute left in the game.

The Falcons saved themselves from an embarrassing collapse, driving down the field and setting up a 29-yard Younghoe Koo field goal as time expired to give the Falcons the 27-25 win.

What a game for Olamide Zaccheaus and the Atlanta Falcons.

