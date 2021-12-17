Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Virginia DL Olasunkonmi Agunloye Withdraws from Portal, Will Return to UVA
    Publish date:

    The redshirt freshman defensive lineman is the first Cavalier to withdraw from the transfer portal
    Photo courtesy Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

    The Virginia football program finally got some good news out of the transfer portal on Friday, as redshirt freshman defensive lineman Olasunkonmi Agunloye withdrew from the transfer portal and will return to UVA, as first reported by Wahoos247 on Friday morning. 

    Agunloye, a 6'6", 280-pound defensive lineman from Lindenhurst, New York, played in nine games this season and had 10 total tackles and one pass defended. 

    Virginia has had 21 players enter the transfer portal and those losses have been heavily focused on the offensive and defensive lines, with nine linemen entering the portal. Agunloye removing his name from the transfer portal is a key win for new UVA head coach Tony Elliott, who is facing significant challenges with regards to roster turnover in his first several days in charge of the program. 

    Players in the transfer portal retain the option to return to Virginia, and it is expected that at least some of the players currently in the transfer portal will consider returning to UVA as Agunloye did. In the meantime, Bronco Mendenhall has stated that players in the transfer portal will have the option to continue to practice with the team and play in the Fenway Bowl on December 29th. 

