Game Preview: Virginia Football at No. 18 Pittsburgh

Everything you need to know about Saturday's showdown at Heinz Field between the Cavaliers and the Panthers with first place in the ACC Coastal on the line

Game Details

Who: Virginia Cavaliers (6-4, 4-2 ACC) at No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2, 5-1 ACC)

When: Saturday, November 20th at 3:30pm

Where: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch: ESPN2

SI Sportsbook Odds: Pittsburgh -14.5

All-time series: Pittsburgh leads 8-4

Last meeting: Virginia defeated Pittsburgh 30-14 on August 31st, 2019 at Heinz Field

Pittsburgh this Season

The Panthers are having one of their best seasons in recent memory. Pittsburgh is just a few plays and seven points away from being undefeated right now. Pitt began the season 2-0 including a 41-34 win at Tennessee. In week three, the Panthers slipped up as the Pitt defense gave up 44 points to Western Michigan in a 44-41 loss at home at Heinz Field. After that, Pittsburgh won four straight games, including a 28-7 win at Virginia Tech and a huge 27-17 victory at home against Clemson. Pitt’s unbeaten run in ACC play ended with a 38-34 loss to Miami, but the Panthers have picked up wins over Duke and North Carolina since then.

Pittsburgh comes into this game with an 8-2 record overall and a 5-1 record in the ACC. The Panthers are on the brink of their second ACC Coastal title, looking to return to the ACC Championship Game for the first time since 2018.

Like Virginia, Pittsburgh has mostly gotten by on the strength of its offense. The Pitt offense, led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, is second in the nation in total offense (first in the ACC) at 550.4 yards per game and fourth in the nation in scoring (second in the ACC behind Wake Forest) at 43.5 points per game. Pickett leads the ACC with 32 passing touchdowns (fourth in the nation) and is second in the ACC (behind Brennan Armstrong) with 3,517 passing yards, the fifth-highest mark in the country. Virginia is going to need to score some points in order to keep pace with Pittsburgh at Heinz Field on Saturday.

By the Numbers

Virginia By the Numbers Pittsburgh 35.3 points per game Scoring Offense 43.5 points per game 138.0 yards per game Rushing 158.0 yards per game 380.5 yards per game Passing 373.1 yards per game 518.5 yards per game Total Offense 531.1 yards per game 30.5 ppg allowed Scoring Defense 22.7 ppg allowed 461.9 ypg allowed Total Defense 348.9 ypg allowed -4 Turnover Differential +4 +48 Scoring Differential +208

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Quarterback Kenny Pickett

College football fans should hope that Brennan Armstrong is able to play in this game, if only so that they can see two of the best quarterbacks in the country go head-to-head. Both Armstrong and Kenny Pickett are top five in the country in passing yards and are the top two quarterbacks in the ACC in that category. Pickett has completed 260 of 385 passes (67.5%) for 3,517 passing yards and 32 touchdowns this season. He is averaging 351.7 passing yards per game to lead the nation’s fifth-best passing offense. Pickett has joined Armstrong on every quarterback award list this season and one can only hope that we will get to see these two players on the field on Saturday, doing what they do best.

Wide Receiver Jordan Addison

Pickett’s favorite target is Jordan Addison. The sophomore wide receiver is second in the ACC in receiving, just behind another receiver who torched the UVA defense in North Carolina’s Josh Downs, and just ahead of Virginia’s Dontayvion Wicks. Addison has racked up 60 catches for 1,070 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He is averaging 17.8 yards per catch and 107.0 receiving yards per game. Look for Pickett to target Addison early and often to test the Virginia secondary.

Defensive Lineman Habakkuk Baldonado

Habbakkuk Baldonado is a disruptive force on the Pittsburgh defensive line. The redshirt junior from Rome has 30 tackles this season, including 10.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Baldonado has also forced and recovered a fumble this season. The UVA offensive line will need to work hard to keep him out of the Virginia backfield or else we could be hearing his name a lot on Saturday.

Three Keys to the Game for Virginia

Pass rush

Virginia’s defense took some important steps in the right direction against Notre Dame last week, but the Cavaliers have a lot of work still to do on that end before we can consider them “improved.” This week, the Hoos face one of the most explosive offenses in the country in Pittsburgh. North Carolina took Pittsburgh to overtime last week on the back of an extremely impressive second half defensive effort. The Tar Heels held the Panthers scoreless for the entire second half and they were able to accomplish that feat behind an effective pass rush. Three of their four sacks in the game came in the third quarter to put an end to Pittsburgh’s drives. UNC was able to put pressure on Kenny Pickett and he was significantly less efficient in the pocket. Virginia has begun to move away from the three-man front to a four-man front recently and it seems to be a wise maneuver to continue to devote resources to getting pressure on the quarterback as the Cavaliers prepare to face Kenny Pickett on Saturday. The UVA defense does not need to be perfect, but if the Hoos can come up with some stops at key moments like they did against Notre Dame, it will give the Virginia offense a chance to win the game.

Protect the quarterback

I said it last week and I’ll say it again: no matter who starts at quarterback for Virginia, the offensive line must protect him at all costs. If Brennan Armstrong plays, he is one bad hit away from getting knocked out of the game, probably for the remainder of the season. If Jay Woolfolk gets the start again, it is imperative that he has time to throw. Woolfolk was sacked seven times by Notre Dame last week. A lot of that had to do with Woolfolk holding on to the ball too long, so he needs to be faster with his reads and his decisions. But, the offensive line needs to be solid and keep him clean in the pocket. Woolfolk needs to make quick throws and get the ball into the hands of Virginia’s many playmakers. Expect Keytaon Thompson to play a big role in this game.

Win the time of possession battle

This game features two of the most explosive offenses in the country. Pittsburgh is No. 1 in the ACC in total offense and Virginia is No. 2. If this game is going to be close and competitive, it will be a shootout and will come down to who possesses the ball more. Virginia must try to lengthen its possessions and keep Kenny Pickett off the field for as long as possible. This will also help to diminish Pitt’s momentum after scoring drives and will give the Virginia defense a chance to rest and regroup. There is no doubt that the Panthers will get their punches in, but if the Cavaliers can stand their ground and respond with long scoring drives and avoid falling behind by multiple scores, the Hoos have a chance.

What’s at Stake

Pittsburgh clinches the ACC Coastal Championship with a win over Virginia on Saturday. Even with a loss, the Panthers can still win the Coastal if Virginia loses to Virginia Tech next week and Pittsburgh beats Syracuse.

If Virginia beats Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Cavaliers can clinch what would technically be back-to-back ACC Coastal titles (there were no division champions in 2020) with a win over Virginia Tech next week. With a win over Pitt, UVA could also win the Coastal even if the Cavaliers lost to Virginia Tech, if Virginia Tech loses to Miami this week and Pittsburgh loses to Syracuse next week. Regardless, the Hoos must win at Pitt on Saturday to keep their ACC Championship Game hopes alive.

