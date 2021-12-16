Virginia OL Ryan Swoboda Enters Transfer Portal

Virginia senior offensive lineman Ryan Swoboda has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by Wahoos247 on Thursday afternoon.

Swoboda, a 6'10" 325-pound offensive tackle from Clermont, Florida, becomes the third starting offensive lineman from Virginia to enter the transfer portal in the last two weeks, joining center Olusegun Oluwatimi and tackle Bobby Haskins. Reserve offensive lineman Joe Bissinger, who appeared in 33 games over the last three seasons for the Cavaliers, is also in the transfer portal.

Swoboda started every game for Virginia for the last two seasons and has played in 43 games for UVA over the last four seasons.

Swoboda was also the second Cavaliers to enter the portal on Thursday, joining redshirt freshman tight end Joshua Rawlings.

Players in the transfer portal retain the option to return to Virginia, and it is expected that at least some of the players currently in the transfer portal will consider returning to UVA after testing the waters. In the meantime, Bronco Mendenhall has stated that players in the transfer portal will have the option to continue to practice with the team and play in the Fenway Bowl on December 29th.

