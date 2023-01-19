Skip to main content

Three Late Virginia Football Transfers Enroll at UVA for the Spring Semester

Defensive backs Cam'Ron Kelly and Tayvonn Kyle and offensive lineman Ugonna Nnanna have enrolled at Virginia for this semester
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In the last couple of weeks, Virginia has added three more transfers following the early signing period in North Carolina safety Cam'Ron Kelly, Houston offensive lineman Ugonna Nnanna, and Iowa State cornerback Tayvonn Kyle. On Wednesday, it was announced that all three of those transfers have enrolled at UVA for the 2023 spring semester. 

In some instances, and in particular with graduate transfers, transferring athletes have to wait to finish the academic year at their previous school before transferring to their new school. Fortunately for the Cavaliers, each of the six players who have come to Virginia from the transfer portal this offseason are now currently enrolled at UVA. This means that they will all be able to participate in workouts and practices with the Virginia football team this spring rather than having to wait to join the program at the end of the spring semester. 

To read more on each of the six transfers Virginia has added (so far) this offseason, see the links below:

Former Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett
Former Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington
Former Clemson running back Kobe Pace
Former North Carolina safety Cam'Ron Kelly
Former Houston offensive tackle Ugonna Nnanna
Former Iowa State cornerback Tayvonn Kyle

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Tony Bennett pumps his fist on the sideline during the Virginia men's basketball game against Virginia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Five Observations From Virginia's High-Scoring Win Over Virginia Tech

By Aidan Baller
2022-2023 Commonwealth Clash between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Virginia Tech Hokies.
All Sports

2022-2023 Commonwealth Clash Score | Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Grant Basile (21) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Clark's Season-High 20 Points Propels Virginia Over Virginia Tech 78-68

By Matt Newton
Armaan Franklin drives the ball down the lane during the Virginia men's basketball game against Virginia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Defeats Virginia Tech 78-68 | Live Updates

By Matt Newton
Brian O'Connor speaks to the Virginia baseball team on the mound during a game against North Carolina at Disharoon Park.
Baseball

Virginia Baseball Ranked No. 19 in D1Baseball Preseason Top 25

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) drives to the basket as Virginia Tech Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor (0) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball vs. Virginia Tech Game Preview, Score Prediction

By Matt Newton
Kate Douglass swims the butterfly during the Virginia swim dual meet against Virginia Tech at the UVA Aquatic & Fitness Center.
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule - January 17-22

By Matt Newton
John Marshall center Latrell Allmond
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Extends First 2026 Offer to Richmond Big Man

By Matt Newton