Three Late Virginia Football Transfers Enroll at UVA for the Spring Semester

In the last couple of weeks, Virginia has added three more transfers following the early signing period in North Carolina safety Cam'Ron Kelly, Houston offensive lineman Ugonna Nnanna, and Iowa State cornerback Tayvonn Kyle. On Wednesday, it was announced that all three of those transfers have enrolled at UVA for the 2023 spring semester.

In some instances, and in particular with graduate transfers, transferring athletes have to wait to finish the academic year at their previous school before transferring to their new school. Fortunately for the Cavaliers, each of the six players who have come to Virginia from the transfer portal this offseason are now currently enrolled at UVA. This means that they will all be able to participate in workouts and practices with the Virginia football team this spring rather than having to wait to join the program at the end of the spring semester.

