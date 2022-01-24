Reports: Three-Star DL Terrell Jones Commits to Virginia

The Alabama native decommitted from Illinois in December and has reportedly committed to Virginia

Tony Elliott and Clint Sintim have reportedly landed another major recruiting victory for the Virginia football program.

According to a report by 247Sports' Jacquie Franciulli on Sunday, three-star defensive lineman Terrell Jones is committing to Virginia.

"I'm fully committed to Virginia," Jones reportedly said in a text to 247Sports.

Jones, a 6'5", 260-pound defensive lineman from Hoover, Alabama initially committed to Illinois back on November 8th, but announced his decision to decommit from Illinois and reopen his recruitment on December 14th.

Virginia made an offer to Jones on December 29th and he made an official visit to UVA this weekend. After some great conversations with Tony Elliott and defensive line coach Clint Sintim, Jones appears to be committing to the Cavaliers and will join the Virginia football program this fall.

Jones is the second prospect in the class of 2022 to commit to UVA since Tony Elliott became head coach, joining offensive lineman Houston Curry. Elliott and the Cavaliers have also secured commitments from two transfers in Michigan State defensive end Jack Camper and Georgetown offensive lineman Mac Hollensteiner.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Track & Field Breaks Records at Hokie Invitational

Georgetown OL Mac Hollensteiner Transfers to Virginia

No. 1 UVA Women's Swim & Dive Takes Down No. 5 NC State

No. 7 UVA Women's Tennis Stays Perfect with 7-0 Win over Richmond

Incredible Comeback Propels Danielle Collins Past Clara Tauson and into the Fourth Round of the Australian Open

Virginia Swim & Dive Sweeps North Carolina

Virginia Football Receives Commitment from Offensive Lineman Houston Curry