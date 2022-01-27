Virginia Receives Commitment from Three-Star OL Tapuvae Amaama

That's another big recruiting win for Tony Elliott, Garett Tujague, and the Virginia offensive line.

Tapuvae Amaama, a three-star offensive lineman from Lehi, Utah, announced his commitment to the UVA football program on Wednesday night.

Virginia has scored a lot of commitments to sure up its offensive line this week, but this commitment from the 6'4", 340 pound offensive lineman might be the most significant. Amaama chose Virginia over offers from 14 other schools, including BYU, a school located just 20 minutes from his home of Lehi, Utah. Amaama also held offers from Miami and Syracuse.

Amaama is the fifth class of 2022 offensive lineman to commit to Virginia this week, joining Houston Curry, McKale Boley, Noah DeMeritt, and Dawson Alters. Tony Elliott and his staff also received commitments from three-star defensive lineman Terrell Jones and offensive lineman Mac Hollensteiner, a grad transfer from Georgetown.

You can track all of the commits in the UVA football recruiting class of 2022, including high school seniors as well as transfers, here: Virginia Football 2022 Recruiting Tracker

Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

