Skip to main content

Three-Star Wide Receiver Amare Thomas Commits to Virginia Football

Thomas chose UVA over offers from Penn State, Jackson State, Coastal Carolina, Army, and several other schools
Amare Thomas, Virginia Cavaliers football

Amare Thomas (Pinson, Alabama)

The pipeline of talented wide receivers streaming into the UVA football program is alive and well. Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers secured their first wide receiver commitment in the recruiting class of 2023 from Amare Thomas, who announced his commitment to Virginia on Friday afternoon. 

Thomas, a three-star receiver from Pinson Valley High School in Alabama, chose UVA over offers from Penn State, Coastal Carolina, Jackson State, Army, Liberty, USF, UAB, Tulane, Rice, and several other schools. Thomas took an official visit to Virginia from Monday through Wednesday this week and announced his commitment to the Cavaliers just two days later. 

A 5'10", 180-pound wide receiver, Thomas is rated the No. 92 player in the country at his position and the No. 25 player from the state of Alabama per 247Sports. 

Thomas is the fifth commitment in the UVA football recruiting class of 2023, joining offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th), running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th), cornerback Jarvis Lee (committed June 5th), and defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th). 

See more details on each of Virginia's class of 2023 football commits here. 

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Places Top 15 in 2022 Learfield Directors' Cup

Four UVA Swimmers Represent Team USA at FINA World Championships

Future Virginia Basketball ACC Matchups Announced

UVA Basketball Target Jamie Kaiser Nearing Decision

Virginia Basketball Makes Contact With Several Class of 2024 Targets

Kyle Guy Works Out With Los Angeles Lakers

Virginia Football Adds Minnesota Punter Daniel Sparks From Transfer Portal

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Jun 25, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; General view of the stadium during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park.
Baseball

2022 College World Series Score Updates and Schedule

By Matt Newton10 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers Women's Swimming and Men's Tennis National Champions
All Sports

Virginia Places Top 15 in 2022 Learfield Directors' Cup

By Matt Newton13 hours ago
Alex Walsh (USA) and Kate Douglass (USA) pose with their medals during the medals ceremony for the women's 200m individual medley during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
All Sports

Four UVA Swimmers Represent Team USA at FINA World Championships

By Matt Newton16 hours ago
Jayden Gardner and Reece Beekman, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Future Virginia Basketball ACC Matchups Announced

By Matt NewtonJun 16, 2022
Jamie Kaiser, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball Target Jamie Kaiser Nearing Decision

By Matt NewtonJun 15, 2022
Tony Bennett, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Makes Contact With Several Class of 2024 Targets

By Matt NewtonJun 15, 2022
Miami Heat guard Kyle Guy (5) during warms up before a game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.
Basketball

Kyle Guy Works Out With Los Angeles Lakers

By Matt NewtonJun 15, 2022
Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel during the first half at the Petersen Events Center.
Basketball

Transfer Portal Breakdown for Every ACC Basketball Team

By Matt NewtonJun 14, 2022