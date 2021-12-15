Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Clemson’s Adam Smotherman Joins Tony Elliott’s Staff at Virginia
    Publish date:

    Clemson’s Adam Smotherman Joins Tony Elliott’s Staff at Virginia

    Tony Elliott’s first staff hire is Clemson’s strength and conditioning coach
    Author:

    Photo courtesy of Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

    Tony Elliott’s first staff hire is Clemson’s strength and conditioning coach

    Tony Elliott has made his first hire for the new Virginia football coaching staff.

    Adam Smotherman, the senior assistant football strength and conditioning coach at Clemson, will join Elliott in Charlottesville as UVA’s strength and conditioning coach.

    Smotherman has been on the strength and conditioning staff at Clemson for 10 years. He was most famously the “get-back coach” during Clemson’s games, pulling back defensive coordinator Brent Venables so that he would not go too far onto the field while he was coaching the Tiger defense.

    Before Clemson, Smotherman served as the Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning at Furman from 2012-2013 and directed the training of 12 sports at Furman.

    Smotherman is Tony Elliott’s first hire on his UVA football coaching staff. We will have updates as Elliott fills more positions on the new Virginia football coaching staff for next season. 

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Chris Long: “Carla Knocked It Out of the Park” with Tony Elliott Hiring

    Read More

    Jelani Woods Declares for NFL Draft

    Tony Elliott Wants Virginia Football to be the “Model Program in College Football”

    Tony Elliott Introduced as Virginia Head Football Coach

    Brennan Armstrong Not Transferring from Virginia

    ACC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

    Virginia Football Commits Tweet Wave of Positive Messages

    Brennan Armstrong Wins 2021 Dudley Award

    Adam Smotherman Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Clemson’s Adam Smotherman Joins Tony Elliott’s Staff at Virginia

    39 seconds ago
    Chris Long
    Football

    Chris Long: “Carla Knocked It Out of the Park” with Tony Elliott Hiring

    22 hours ago
    Jelani Woods Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Jelani Woods Declares for NFL Draft

    Dec 14, 2021
    Tony Elliott Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Tony Elliott Wants Virginia Football to be the “Model Program in College Football”

    Dec 14, 2021
    Tony Elliott Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Tony Elliott Introduced as Virginia Head Football Coach

    Dec 13, 2021
    Brennan Armstrong Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Brennan Armstrong Not Transferring from Virginia

    Dec 13, 2021
    James Akinjo Baylor Bears men's basketball
    Basketball

    College Basketball Week 6 AP Top 25: Baylor at No. 1

    Dec 13, 2021
    RJ Davis North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball
    Basketball

    ACC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

    Dec 13, 2021