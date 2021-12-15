Clemson’s Adam Smotherman Joins Tony Elliott’s Staff at Virginia

Tony Elliott has made his first hire for the new Virginia football coaching staff.

Adam Smotherman, the senior assistant football strength and conditioning coach at Clemson, will join Elliott in Charlottesville as UVA’s strength and conditioning coach.

Smotherman has been on the strength and conditioning staff at Clemson for 10 years. He was most famously the “get-back coach” during Clemson’s games, pulling back defensive coordinator Brent Venables so that he would not go too far onto the field while he was coaching the Tiger defense.

Before Clemson, Smotherman served as the Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning at Furman from 2012-2013 and directed the training of 12 sports at Furman.

Smotherman is Tony Elliott’s first hire on his UVA football coaching staff. We will have updates as Elliott fills more positions on the new Virginia football coaching staff for next season.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Chris Long: “Carla Knocked It Out of the Park” with Tony Elliott Hiring

Jelani Woods Declares for NFL Draft

Tony Elliott Wants Virginia Football to be the “Model Program in College Football”

Tony Elliott Introduced as Virginia Head Football Coach

Brennan Armstrong Not Transferring from Virginia

ACC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

Virginia Football Commits Tweet Wave of Positive Messages

Brennan Armstrong Wins 2021 Dudley Award