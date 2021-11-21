Top Five Plays of Virginia vs. Pittsburgh

Check out the top plays from UVA's 48-38 loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday night

5. Brennan Armstrong gets the Hoos within three before halftime with a touchdown strike to Jelani Woods in the back of the end zone.

4. Keytaon Thompson stiff arms a tackler and runs in for his second touchdown to tie the game at 31.

3. Joey Blount picks off Kenny Pickett and returns it to the Pittsburgh 12-yard line on the second play of the second half.

2. Despite having a defender all over him, Dontayvion Wicks makes an incredible catch down the left sideline on a jump ball from Brennan Armstrong for a gain of 36 yards.

1. On the next play after the Wicks' catch, Brennan Armstrong throws to Ra'Shaun Henry on the opposite sideline for a 39-yard touchdown.

