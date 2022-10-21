Twitter Reacts to Dontayvion Wicks' Highlight Touchdown

It was far from an impressive offensive performance for the Virginia Cavaliers in their 16-9 victory at Georgia Tech on Thursday night in Atlanta - with the exception of one incredible play.

Midway through the second quarter, Brennan Armstrong found Dontayvion Wicks on a completion that looked to be nothing more than a 15-yard passing play as Wicks neared the sideline. Instead, Wicks slammed on the breaks and proceeded to juke several Georgia Tech defenders on his way to scoring a remarkable 44-yard touchdown.

With the game being nationally televised on ESPN, Wicks' highlight play quickly made the rounds on social media, generating some quality reactions from the internet.

