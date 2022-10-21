Skip to main content
Twitter Reacts to Dontayvion Wicks' Highlight Touchdown

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Wicks juked out the entire Georgia Tech defense for an incredible touchdown in Virginia's win on Thursday night in Atlanta
It was far from an impressive offensive performance for the Virginia Cavaliers in their 16-9 victory at Georgia Tech on Thursday night in Atlanta - with the exception of one incredible play. 

Midway through the second quarter, Brennan Armstrong found Dontayvion Wicks on a completion that looked to be nothing more than a 15-yard passing play as Wicks neared the sideline. Instead, Wicks slammed on the breaks and proceeded to juke several Georgia Tech defenders on his way to scoring a remarkable 44-yard touchdown. 

With the game being nationally televised on ESPN, Wicks' highlight play quickly made the rounds on social media, generating some quality reactions from the internet. 

