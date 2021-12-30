Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    UVA DL Nusi Malani Transfers to Washington State
    UVA DL Nusi Malani Transfers to Washington State

    The sophomore defensive lineman is the seventh Cavalier to transfer to another program
    Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

    Virginia sophomore defensive lineman Nusi Malani is transferring to Washington State, the Cougars announced in a social media post on Wednesday. 

    Malani, a 6'6", 275-pound defensive lineman from San Bruno, California, appeared in 15 games over the past two seasons for the Cavaliers and made six tackles in his UVA career. 

    Malani will reportedly enroll at Washington State in January and will be set to participate in the Cougars' spring practices. 

    Malani is the fifth UVA football player in the transfer portal to commit to another program this week and is the seventh Cavalier to transfer out since the end of the season. 

    Live updates for the status of every Virginia football player in the transfer portal can be found here: Virginia Football Updated Transfer Portal

