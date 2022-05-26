Virginia Football Announces Kickoff Times and TV Details for Five Football Games

See the kickoff times and broadcast information for UVA's games against Richmond, Illinois, Old Dominion, Syracuse, and Georgia Tech

Virginia football has announced kickoff times and television broadcast information for five of UVA's games for the 2022 football season:

Virginia vs. Richmond: Saturday, September 3rd at 12:30pm on regional sports networks (RSN)

Virginia at Illinois: Saturday, September 10th at 4pm on ESPNU

Virginia vs. Old Dominion: Saturday, September 17th at 2pm on the ACC Network

Virginia at Syracuse: Friday, September 23rd at 7:30pm on ESPN

Virginia at Georgia Tech: Thursday, October 20th at 7:30pm on ESPN

The Atlantic Coast Conference released kickoff times and broadcast information for the first three weeks of the college football season as well as details for non-Saturday games for the 2022 season, which includes Virginia's games at Syracuse and Georgia Tech.

Beyond those games, the kickoff times and TV details for the rest of the schedule will be announced on a weekly basis during the season.

