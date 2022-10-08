UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals

The Virginia Cavaliers host the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday in Charlottesville in what could be a make-or-break game for both teams. See below for info on how to watch the game on TV, stream it online, or listen to it on the radio, as well as other details about the matchup.

Game: Louisville Cardinals (2-3, 0-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-3, 0-2 ACC)

Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia

Date/Time: Saturday, October 8th at 12pm ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Announcers: Chris Cotter (Play-by-Play), Mark Herzlich (Analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)

Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

How to listen: SiriusXM 113 or 193, SXM App 955 | Virginia Sports Radio Network - click here for list of affiliates

Spread: Louisville -2.5

Read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Football vs. Louisville | Game Preview, Score Prediction

Series History

The all-time series between Virginia and Louisville is tied at 5-5. UVA won last year's meeting in Louisville 34-33 and the Cavaliers hold a 4-1 advantage in the series in games played in Charlottesville.

