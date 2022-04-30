Virginia Football Lands Commitment From In-State OL Cole Surber

The Cavaliers picked up their first commitment in the class of 2023 in three-star offensive lineman Cole Surber

Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers have their first commitment for the class of 2023.

Three-star offensive lineman Cole Surber announced his commitment to the Virginia football program in a social media post on Friday night.

A 6'6", 280-pound offensive lineman from Patriot High School in Nokesville, Virginia, Surber is rated the No. 50 inside offensive lineman in the country by 247Sports and is the No. 22-ranked player in the class of 2023 in the state of Virginia.

Surber held offers from over a dozen programs, including Tennessee, South Carolina, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Kentucky, Duke, and Liberty. He visited UVA twice this month and was in attendance at Virginia's spring game last weekend.

Ultimately, Surber chose to stay at home in the Commonwealth of Virginia, becoming the first commitment to the UVA football program in the class of 2023.

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Basketball: Tony Bennett Offers Two Four-Star Prospects in Class of 2023

Moore Breaks All-Time Points Record in UVA's 20-10 Win Over Lafayette

Minnesota Guard Alexia Smith Transfers to UVA Women's Basketball

Four-Star Defensive End James Heard Includes UVA Football in Top Four

Virginia Offense Overpowers George Mason 17-7 for Fifth Straight Win

Virginia Football Makes Top Five for Four-Star DL Joel Starlings

Virginia Basketball Offers 6-10 Power Forward Blake Buchanan