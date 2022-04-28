Four-Star Defensive End James Heard Includes UVA Football in Top Four

Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers made the final cut for a talented edge rusher along with Tennessee, West Virginia, and Kentucky

More good news for Tony Elliott as he looks to build Virginia's 2023 recruiting class. On the same day that UVA football made the top five for four-star defensive lineman Joel Starlings, another four-star prospect, defensive end James Heard, released his top four schools on Wednesday and the Cavaliers are right in the mix along with Tennessee, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

Heard, a 6'2", 224-pound defensive end from St. Joseph's Prep School in Philadelphia, is rated a four-star prospect by Rivals.com, who also ranked him the No. 13 defensive end in the class of 2023. 247sports classifies Heard as a three-star linebacker, the No. 37 linebacker in the class of 2023, and the No. 9 player in the Pennsylvania.

Tennessee and West Virginia are considered the favorites to land Heard, having already hosted him on unofficial visits to their respective campuses. Although Virginia has yet to host Heard, it is a great sign that Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers have made the top four as serious contenders to land Heard's commitment even before he visits Charlottesville.

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Offense Overpowers George Mason 17-7 for Fifth Straight Win

Virginia Football Makes Top Five for Four-Star DL Joel Starlings

Virginia Basketball Offers 6-10 Power Forward Blake Buchanan

De'Andre Hunter Scores Career-High 35 Points in Hawks' Season-Ending Loss at Miami

UVA Women's Lacrosse Places Five Players on All-ACC Teams

Virginia's Jeff Conner Named ACC Men's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week