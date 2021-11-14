Without Armstrong, Virginia Offense Helpless Against No. 9 Notre Dame in 28-3 Loss

Without starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong, the nation’s best offense managed to rack up only 278 total yards in Saturday night’s loss to the Fighting Irish

In an alternate reality, a fully healthy Brennan Armstrong leads Virginia to a program-defining victory over No. 9 Notre Dame. It’s not even that far-fetched, given the way Armstrong had been carving up defenses all season long. Armstrong was the nation’s leading passer and Virginia was No. 1 in the NCAA in total offense coming into this week.

The only thing holding the Cavaliers back? Their defense. UVA gave up 734 yards of total offense in a 66-49 loss to BYU two weeks ago. It was legitimately frightening to think about what a top-10 team like Notre Dame would do against Virginia’s flimsy defense.

In a shocking role-reversal, the Virginia defense delivered a respectable performance, especially in a second half in which Notre Dame scored only seven points. UVA gave up just 28 total points, ten points less than the scoring average (38.9 point per game) for the Virginia offense this season. Under normal circumstances, that defensive effort by the Hoos would have been more than enough for Virginia to be able to pull the upset.

Unfortunately, these what-if scenarios are pointless.

In reality, Brennan Armstrong missed Saturday night’s game against the Fighting Irish with a rib injury he suffered in the fourth quarter against BYU two weeks ago. In his stead, Virginia turned to true freshman quarterback Jay Woolfolk, who became the first freshman to start at quarterback for UVA since 1977.

A true freshman replacing the nation’s leading passer and making his first career start against the No. 9 team in the country? Not exactly a recipe for success.

Woolfolk struggled as expected, completing 18 of 33 passing attempts for 196 yards and two interceptions. UVA managed just 278 yards of total offense, well below their season average of 545.2 yards per game, and Virginia (6-4) lost to No. 9 Notre Dame 28-3 at Scott Stadium on Saturday night.

Jay Woolfolk’s performance was not all bad. The true freshman from Chesterfield, Virginia made some nice throws and, at times, seemed in good control of the UVA offense. Keytaon Thompson was his favorite target with nine receptions for 110 yards in the game. Woolfolk drove Virginia into Notre Dame territory on multiple occasions, but all too often, those drives ended with no points scored for the Cavaliers.

“I love Jay Woolfolk and I thought he handled tonight on par with it being a first start against a top ten team, replacing what I think is the best quarterback in the country,” said Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

Virginia went three-and-out on its first two drives, turned the ball over on downs at the Notre Dame 20-yard line on the third possession, and then Woolfolk had his deep pass intercepted by Ramon Henderson late in the second quarter.

Virginia’s defense started off the game by making a great stop at the edge of the UVA red zone. Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan was stopped short on a fourth-down QB sneak and the Cavaliers got off the field without giving up a point.

Unfortunately, the Cavaliers could not repeat their success at holding Notre Dame at bay for the rest of the first half. The Fighting Irish converted 7/11 third downs to sustain their drives and scored touchdowns on each of their next three possessions.

Jack Coan found Michael Mayer for a six-yard touchdown in the front right corner of the end zone to get the Irish on the board midway through the first quarter. Mayer led Notre Dame’s receivers with seven receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown and was a top target for Jack Coan, who completed 15 of 20 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns in the game.

Notre Dame’s rushing attack was expectedly very effective, as Virginia has made a disturbing habit out of poor tackling this season. Kyren Williams had 14 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, but the star tailback was not the only Irish ball-carrier to get in on the action. Notre Dame had five different players rush for at least 30 yards.

One of those rushers, Logan Diggs, had a highlight reel run, hurdling over Anthony Johnson for a 26-yard gain down the left sideline. That play set up a touchdown pass from Jack Coan to Braden Lenzy a few plays later. Lenzy caught the pass from Coan and was upended by multiple UVA defenders at the goal line, but flipped into the end zone to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Kyren Williams broke multiple tackles for a 22-yard touchdown run on the next Notre Dame drive and the Fighting Irish led 21-0 at halftime.

The Cavalier defense was much improved after halftime, allowing the Fighting Irish to score on only one of their six possessions in the second half.

“Our message at halftime was leverage and tackling, leverage and tackling, leverage and tackling,” said Mendenhall.

Anthony Johnson perfectly played a deep passing attempt on Notre Dame’s first drive of the second half and intercepted Jack Coan. Noah Taylor also recovered a fumble to end a Fighting Irish drive inside the UVA 10-yard line. UVA also turned Notre Dame over on downs in Virginia territory. It was quite the encouraging sign that the Cavaliers were making plays at key moments, something that was in short supply in recent games.

“I did see improvement defensively and I saw more consistency,” said Mendenhall. “I saw us making more critical plays when we had to make them to keep the points down and get off the field.”

Unfortunately, Virginia just could not get anything going on offense. On several occasions, promising UVA drives ended with Jay Woolfolk getting sacked. Woolfolk routinely held onto the ball for too long as he was going through his progressions and the Fighting Irish sacked him seven times in the game.

After 47 minutes and 44 seconds of scoreless football, Virginia finally got on the board with a 34-yard field goal.

In the end, the Cavaliers simply left too many points on the table to be competitive with a top team like Notre Dame.

On the bright side, Virginia’s defense took a solid step in the right direction, just in time for Virginia to head to Pittsburgh next week with first place in the ACC Coastal Division on the line.

“The score did not come out our way, but getting those fourth down stops and those turnovers is really positive and something that we’re gonna feed off of going into these next two weeks,” said Virginia defensive back Anthony Johnson.

For Virginia’s offense, which scored less than 30 points in a game for the first time since September 24th, the obvious question is if/when Brennan Armstrong will be able to return at quarterback.

Bronco Mendenhall did not indicate whether he thought Armstrong would be available for the game at Pittsburgh next week. “His injury didn’t look good early in the week and it looked better every day and even all the way to warmups,” Mendenhall said. “We’re not ruling anything out, but it is literally day by day.”

Whether Jay Woolfolk or a less than 100% Brennan Armstrong makes the start at quarterback against Pittsburgh, the UVA offense as a whole will have to step up in order for the Cavaliers to take down the Panthers.

Despite losing back-to-back games and falling to 6-4 on the season, the Hoos still have everything in front of them. If UVA wins both of its final two games against Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, Virginia will return to the ACC Championship as the ACC Coastal Champion.

