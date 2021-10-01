Virginia's Top Five Plays vs. Miami

Check out our top five plays from UVA's dramatic victory over the Hurricanes on Thursday night

The Wahoos made a number of highlight plays in their 30-28 victory at Miami on Thursday night. Here's our top five:

5. Keytaon Thompson sheds multiple tacklers and runs for 34 yards.

4. Mike Hollins finds a gap and runs for a 25-yard touchdown.

3. Miami native Mandy Alonso tackles Miami's Cam'Ron Harris in the end zone for a safety.

2. Miami's game-winning field goal attempt from Andres Borregales strikes the left upright to give the Hoos the win.

1. Dontayvion Wicks makes an unreal touchdown reception while laying on his back in the end zone.

