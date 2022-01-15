Virginia OT Ryan Nelson Declares for NFL Draft

Virginia offensive lineman Ryan Nelson announced he will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft in a social media post on Friday night.

"... I will be finishing my masters degree in the spring to become a double Hoo and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft," Nelson said in the post.

After redshirting his first year at UVA in 2017, Nelson started in 49 games over the last four seasons at left tackle and left guard. The 6'6", 315-pound offensive lineman from Buena Park, California was named to the 2021 ACC Academic Honor Roll and was on Phil Steele's All-ACC Fourth Team this season.

"These last four and a half years have been truly memorable," Nelson said. "My memories of playing in Scott Stadium will be with me forever. While we had our ups and downs, I will always have a special place for Charlottesville in my heart."

With the departure of Nelson, UVA will be losing all six of its regular rotation offensive linemen. Joe Bissinger (SMU), Bobby Haskins (USC), Olusegun Oluwatimi (Michigan), and Ryan Swoboda (UCF) have transferred out and Chris Glaser has no eligibility remaining.

Click here for the updated Virginia football transfer portal.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Tony Elliott Secures Two More In-State Commitments for UVA Football

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong Announces He Will Return to UVA for Another Season

Reports: Virginia Hires Air Force DC John Rudzinski as Defensive Coordinator

De'Andre Hunter Drops 15 Points in First Game Back from Injury

Caffaro Leads Cavaliers to Hard-Fought 54-52 Victory over Virginia Tech

Three Incoming Cavaliers Nominated for McDonald's All-American Games