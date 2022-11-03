UVA's Thomas Jones Named to 2022 ACC Football Honors Class

The 2022 Atlantic Coastal Conference Football Honors Class was announced on Wednesday and former Virginia star running back Thomas Jones was selected as a member of the 14-player class.

Jones and the other 13 members of the ACC Legends class will be celebrated during the weekend of the ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte. The ACC Football Honors program will take place on Friday, December 2nd at the Charlotte Convention Center and then there will be a pregame ceremony before kickoff of the 2022 ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday, December 3rd. Thomas Jones will be joined by Boston College’s Luke Kuechly, Clemson’s Terry Allen, Duke’s DeVon Edwards, Florida State’s Terrell Buckley, Georgia Tech’s Demaryius Thomas (posthumously), Louisville’s Bilal Powell, Miami’s Chuck Foreman, North Carolina’s Natrone Means, NC State’s David Amerson, Pitt’s Darrelle Revis, Syracuse’s Donovan McNabb, Virginia Tech’s Michael Vick and Wake Forest’s Ricky Proehl.

To this day, Jones remains Virginia's all-time leading rusher with 3,998 yards, which is also the 10th-most career rushing yards in ACC football history. In his senior season in 1999, Jones rushed for 1,798 yards (UVA single-season record), had 2,054 yards of total offense, was a consensus First-Team All-American, and was eighth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy. He went on to have a 12-year career in the NFL, playing for four different franchises, rushing for 10,591 yards and 68 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2008, and rushing for 112 yards in Super Bowl XLI.

Virginia Football ACC Legends

2005 – Bill Dudley

2006 – Jim Dombrowski

2007 – Joe Palumbo

2008 – Tiki Barber

2009 – Jim Bakhtiar

2010 – Barry Word

2011 – Chris Slade

2012 – Frank Quayle

2013 – Tom Scott

2014 – George Welsh

2015 – Patrick Kerney

2017 – Bob Davis

2018 – Herman Moore

2019 – Don Majkowski

2021 – Shawn Moore

2022 – Thomas Jones