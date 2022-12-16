Skip to main content

Virginia Defensive End Kam Butler Announces Return for 2023 Season

Butler will take advantage of the additional year of eligibility granted to UVA players who exhausted their eligibility in 2022
Just over a week after the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility to any UVA football player who exhausted his eligibility in 2022, defensive end Kam Butler became the first Cavalier to take advantage of that option, announcing on Thursday that he will be returning to Virginia for the 2023 football season. 

After a four-year career at Miami (Ohio) that saw Butler earn three All-MAC selections, including a First-Team All-MAC nod in 2021, Butler transferred to Virginia to play what was expected to be his final season of college football. Butler started in all ten games and finished with 29 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss. He was ranked fifth on the team in sacks with three, had three quarterback hurries, and tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles. Butler was a key aspect of a much-improved Virginia defensive line and all-around defensive unit in 2022 and John Rudzinksi will certainly be happy to have him back for next season. 

A few other Cavaliers have the option to return for another season thanks to the NCAA's ruling, including Keytaon Thompson, Billy Kemp IV, Darrius Bratton, Anthony Johnson, Devontae Davis, and Jack Camper. Kemp and Johnson have already declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. 

