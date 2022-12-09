Virginia Defensive Lineman Jahmeer Carter Returning For Senior Season

Virginia football got some good news on Friday, as junior defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter is returning to UVA for his senior season, as announced by his father Ferron Carter on Twitter.

A 6'2", 313-pound nose tackle from Maryland, Carter had been receiving some NFL Draft buzz for his potential as a disruptive interior defensive lineman, but has decided to play the 2023 season with UVA and complete his undergraduate degree before moving on to the NFL.

Carter started all ten games this season for the Cavaliers at nose tackle, recording a career-high 29 tackles, nine of which were solo stops, and one tackle for loss. Carter's best performance of the season came at Syracuse, as he registered six tackles, four of them solo tackles, and a tackle for loss. In 31 games played over the last three seasons at Virginia, Carter has 66 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and a pass defended.

The defensive line was a strength for Virginia this season and Jahmeer Carter will look to help the Cavaliers keep it that way in 2023.

