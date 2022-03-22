Watch: Tony Elliott and Brennan Armstrong Speak Following Virginia's First Spring Practice
Virginia football had its first spring practice of the Tony Elliott era on Tuesday morning. Hear what Coach Elliott, quarterback Brennan Armstrong, and wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. had to say following the first of UVA's 15 spring practices:
