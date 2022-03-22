Skip to main content

Watch: Tony Elliott and Brennan Armstrong Speak Following Virginia's First Spring Practice

Hear what Tony Elliott, Brennan Armstrong, and Lavel Davis Jr. had to say following the first UVA football practice of the spring

Virginia football had its first spring practice of the Tony Elliott era on Tuesday morning. Hear what Coach Elliott, quarterback Brennan Armstrong, and wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. had to say following the first of UVA's 15 spring practices: 

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Ranked No. 10 in Latest D1Baseball Top 25 Poll

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Virginia Names Amaka Agugua-Hamilton as Women's Basketball Head Coach

Franklin Catches Fire, Virginia Holds Off North Texas 71-69 in Overtime | NIT Second Round

Virginia Set to Host St. Bonaventure in NIT Quarterfinals on Tuesday at 7pm

UVA Softball Sweeps NC State in Weekend Series

No. 19 Virginia Finishes Sweep Over Boston College With 16-8 Win

Jayden Gardner, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Preview: Virginia Cavaliers vs. St. Bonaventure Bonnies | NIT Men's Basketball

By Matt Newton13 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers Women's Swimming and Diving 2022 NCAA Champions.
All Sports

Updated List of Virginia's 30 NCAA Team National Championships

By Matt Newton21 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

Virginia Ranked No. 10 in Latest D1Baseball Top 25 Poll

By Matt NewtonMar 21, 2022
Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
All Sports

Virginia Names Amaka Agugua-Hamilton as Women's Basketball Head Coach

By Matt NewtonMar 21, 2022
Armaan Franklin, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Franklin Catches Fire, Virginia Holds Off North Texas 71-69 in Overtime | NIT Second Round

By Matt NewtonMar 20, 2022
Armaan Franklin, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Set to Host St. Bonaventure in NIT Quarterfinals on Tuesday at 7pm

By Matt NewtonMar 20, 2022
Arizona Ritchie, Virginia Cavaliers softball
All Sports

UVA Softball Sweeps NC State in Weekend Series

By Kathleen BoyceMar 20, 2022
Reece Beekman, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Defeats North Texas 71-69 (OT) | NIT Men's Basketball Live Updates

By Matt Newton21 hours ago