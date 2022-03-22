Watch: Tony Elliott and Brennan Armstrong Speak Following Virginia's First Spring Practice

Hear what Tony Elliott, Brennan Armstrong, and Lavel Davis Jr. had to say following the first UVA football practice of the spring

Virginia football had its first spring practice of the Tony Elliott era on Tuesday morning. Hear what Coach Elliott, quarterback Brennan Armstrong, and wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. had to say following the first of UVA's 15 spring practices:

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Ranked No. 10 in Latest D1Baseball Top 25 Poll

Virginia Names Amaka Agugua-Hamilton as Women's Basketball Head Coach

Franklin Catches Fire, Virginia Holds Off North Texas 71-69 in Overtime | NIT Second Round

Virginia Set to Host St. Bonaventure in NIT Quarterfinals on Tuesday at 7pm

UVA Softball Sweeps NC State in Weekend Series

No. 19 Virginia Finishes Sweep Over Boston College With 16-8 Win