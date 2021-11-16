Virginia-Pittsburgh Kickoff Set for 3:30pm, Virginia Tech Game TBD

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Photo courtesy of Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

    The Virginia Cavaliers football game against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday will kickoff at 3:30pm, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference. 

    The game is taking place at Heinz Field and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

    The kickoff time for Virginia's regular season finale against Virginia Tech on Saturday has been placed on a six-day hold and will be announced following the conclusion of Saturday's games. 

