Virginia-Pittsburgh Kickoff Set for 3:30pm, Virginia Tech Game TBD

The Virginia Cavaliers football game against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday will kickoff at 3:30pm, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The game is taking place at Heinz Field and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The kickoff time for Virginia's regular season finale against Virginia Tech on Saturday has been placed on a six-day hold and will be announced following the conclusion of Saturday's games.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Brennan Armstrong Injury Status Remains Day-to-Day

Malcolm Brogdon Drops Triple-Double in Win over Sixers

Without Armstrong, Virginia Offense Helpless Against No. 9 Notre Dame in 28-3 Loss

Franklin’s Hot-Shooting Lifts Virginia over Radford 73-52

UVA Wrestling Takes Down Maryland 24-9

Kyle Guy is On Fire in the NBA G League