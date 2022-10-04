Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Louisville Game

Virginia released its depth chart for Saturday's home game against Louisville. See the full depth chart in the image below:

Some key takeaways:

Sophomore Ethan Davies has been added as a third receiver option behind Keytaon Thompson and Billy Kemp IV in the slot

Sophomore Colby McGhee has been added as a third option at left tackle behind starter Logan Taylor and backup McKale Boley

Freshman Sean Wilson has replaced Sean Moore as the backup for Lavel Davis Jr. on the receiver depth chart

Sophomore Michael Diatta has been added a third option at nose tackle behind Ben Smiley and Aaron Faumui

There are no changes to UVA's lineup at the secondary positions and no changes to special teams

