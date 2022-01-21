Virginia Football Spring Game Scheduled for April 23rd

UVA fans can see a Tony Elliott-coached Cavaliers football team for the first time on Saturday, April 23rd at Scott Stadium

The first chance for UVA fans to see a Tony Elliott-coached Virginia football team in action will be the annual Spring Game, which has been scheduled for Saturday, April 23rd at Scott Stadium, as announced by Virginia on Friday.

The event will be open to the general public and admission is free. Starting time and other details will be made available at a later date.

Virginia will begin spring practice on March 22nd and will have a total of 15 practices.

April 23rd will be quite the busy sports day in Charlottesville, with the Virginia football Spring Game taking place on the same day as a home Virginia softball game against Pittsburgh at Palmer Park, a Virginia baseball game versus North Carolina at Davenport Field at Disharoon Park, and the Virginia Challenge for the Virginia track & field teams at Lannigan Field.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Tony Elliott Finalizes UVA Football Coaching Staff Assignments

Danielle Collins Defeats Ana Konjuh to Advance to Third Round of Australian Open

Virginia Overcomes Foul Troubles to Complete Season Sweep of Pitt with 66-61 Win

Three-Star QB LaNorris Sellers Decommits from Virginia

Reports: Virginia Hires Gardner-Webb OC Taylor Lamb as Quarterbacks Coach

Traudt, McKneely, and Bond Make Top 70 of Updated ESPN 100