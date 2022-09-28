Skip to main content
Virginia Football Stat Rankings | Week 5

Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

Virginia Football Stat Rankings | Week 5

Updating UVA's stat rankings in both the ACC and in the FBS
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Week 4 is in the books and the Virginia Cavaliers (2-2, 0-1 ACC) certainly have some work to as they enter the middle third of the season. See the graphic below to see how UVA's offensive and defensive stats stack up against the ACC and the rest of the FBS:

Virginia Football Stat Rankings Week 5

Additionally, the Virginia defense has some notable rankings in other stat categories:

  • UVA is tied for 1st in the nation with seven fumbles recovered
  • UVA is tied for 1st in the ACC and 13th in the country with nine forced turnovers
  • UVA is ranked 1st in the ACC and tied for 5th with 14 sacks

Virginia is set to take on Duke (3-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday at 7:30pm in Durham. 

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

WATCH: Des Kitchings Talks UVA Offense, Previews Duke

Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Kon Knueppel

Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Duke Game

Virginia Football Injury Report: Antonio Clary, Billy Kemp, Coen King

Tipoff Times Announced for 2022-2023 Virginia Men's Basketball Season

WATCH: Armstrong Talks Offensive Struggles, Duke Preparations

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings previews the game against Duke.
Football

WATCH: Des Kitchings Talks UVA Offense, Previews Duke

By Matt Newton
Noa Boterman celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal for the Virginia Cavaliers field hockey team.
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

By Matt Newton
Four-star Kon Knueppel picks up an offer from Virginia basketball.
Basketball

Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Kon Knueppel

By Matt Newton
The Virginia Cavaliers offense huddles before a play during the game at Syracuse.
Football

Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Duke Game

By Matt Newton
Tony Elliott, Billy Kemp, and Grant Misch lead the Virginia Cavaliers onto the field at Scott Stadium ahead of UVA's season opener against Richmond.
Football

Virginia Football Injury Report: Antonio Clary, Billy Kemp, Coen King

By Matt Newton
Jayden Gardner and Reece Beekman, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Tipoff Times Announced for 2022-2023 Virginia Men's Basketball Season

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong speaks to the media ahead of UVA's game at Duke.
Football

WATCH: Armstrong Talks Offensive Struggles, Duke Preparations

By Matt Newton
ACC-Big Ten Challenge logo
Basketball

Schedule Announced for 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

By Matt Newton