Virginia Football Stat Rankings | Week 5

Week 4 is in the books and the Virginia Cavaliers (2-2, 0-1 ACC) certainly have some work to as they enter the middle third of the season. See the graphic below to see how UVA's offensive and defensive stats stack up against the ACC and the rest of the FBS:

Additionally, the Virginia defense has some notable rankings in other stat categories:

UVA is tied for 1st in the nation with seven fumbles recovered

UVA is tied for 1st in the ACC and 13th in the country with nine forced turnovers

UVA is ranked 1st in the ACC and tied for 5th with 14 sacks

Virginia is set to take on Duke (3-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday at 7:30pm in Durham.

