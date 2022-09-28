Virginia Football Stat Rankings | Week 5
Week 4 is in the books and the Virginia Cavaliers (2-2, 0-1 ACC) certainly have some work to as they enter the middle third of the season. See the graphic below to see how UVA's offensive and defensive stats stack up against the ACC and the rest of the FBS:
Additionally, the Virginia defense has some notable rankings in other stat categories:
- UVA is tied for 1st in the nation with seven fumbles recovered
- UVA is tied for 1st in the ACC and 13th in the country with nine forced turnovers
- UVA is ranked 1st in the ACC and tied for 5th with 14 sacks
Virginia is set to take on Duke (3-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday at 7:30pm in Durham.
Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook
Read More
See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines
WATCH: Des Kitchings Talks UVA Offense, Previews Duke
Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Kon Knueppel
Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Duke Game
Virginia Football Injury Report: Antonio Clary, Billy Kemp, Coen King
Tipoff Times Announced for 2022-2023 Virginia Men's Basketball Season
WATCH: Armstrong Talks Offensive Struggles, Duke Preparations