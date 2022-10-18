Skip to main content

Virginia Football vs. Georgia Tech Stat Preview

Offensive and defensive stat comparisons for the Cavaliers and Yellow Jackets
Ahead of Thursday night's ACC matchup between Virginia (2-4, 0-3 ACC) and Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 ACC), check out how the Cavaliers and Yellow Jackets match up with a breakdown of each team's offensive and defensive statistics:

Virginia-Georgia Tech Offensive Stats
Virginia-Georgia Tech Defensive Stats

