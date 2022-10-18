Virginia Football vs. Georgia Tech Stat Preview
Offensive and defensive stat comparisons for the Cavaliers and Yellow Jackets
Ahead of Thursday night's ACC matchup between Virginia (2-4, 0-3 ACC) and Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 ACC), check out how the Cavaliers and Yellow Jackets match up with a breakdown of each team's offensive and defensive statistics:
See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated
Scroll to Continue
Read More
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:
Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN