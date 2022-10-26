Virginia Football vs. Miami Betting Preview

The Virginia Cavaliers (3-4, 1-3 ACC) picked up their first ACC victory of the season last week and will look to keep the momentum going when they host the Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday at 12:30pm in Charlottesville.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Miami a 54.1% chance to beat Virginia on Saturday, leaving a 45.9% chance for the Cavaliers to successfully defend Scott Stadium.

For the fifth time this season, Virginia is an underdog, albeit a slim one, as Miami is currently favored by two points by most of the major sportsbooks (lines are subject to change):

SI Sportsbook: Miami -2

Caesars Sportsbook: Miami -2

DraftKings: Miami -2.5

FanDuel: Miami -2.5

Bet365: Miami -2

Virginia is 2-5 against the spread so far this season:

Week 1: Virginia (-21.0) defeated Richmond 34-17

Week 2: Virginia (+4.0) lost to Illinois 24-3

Week 3: Virginia (-8.5) defeated Old Dominion 16-14

Week 4: Virginia (+9.5) lost to Syracuse 22-20

Week 5: Virginia (+2.0) lost to Duke 38-17

Week 6: Virginia (-1.5) lost to Louisville 34-17

Week 8: Virginia (+3.0) defeated Georgia Tech 16-9

Miami is 1-6 against the spread so far this season:



Week 1: Miami (-49.5) defeated Bethune-Cookman 70-13

Week 2: Miami (-27.5) defeated Southern Miss 30-7

Week 3: Miami (+6.5) lost to Texas A&M 17-9

Week 4: Miami (-25.5) lost to Middle Tennessee State 45-31

Week 6: Miami (-4.0) lost to North Carolina 27-24

Week 7: Miami (-9.0) defeated Virginia Tech 20-14

Week 8: Miami (-10.0) lost to Duke 45-21

The over/under is currently set at 47.5.

