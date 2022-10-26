Skip to main content

Virginia Football vs. Miami Betting Preview

See what the oddsmakers have to say about UVA's matchup against Miami on Saturday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Virginia Cavaliers (3-4, 1-3 ACC) picked up their first ACC victory of the season last week and will look to keep the momentum going when they host the Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday at 12:30pm in Charlottesville. 

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Miami a 54.1% chance to beat Virginia on Saturday, leaving a 45.9% chance for the Cavaliers to successfully defend Scott Stadium. 

For the fifth time this season, Virginia is an underdog, albeit a slim one, as Miami is currently favored by two points by most of the major sportsbooks (lines are subject to change):

SI Sportsbook: Miami -2
Caesars Sportsbook: Miami -2
DraftKings: Miami -2.5
FanDuel: Miami -2.5
Bet365: Miami -2

Virginia is 2-5 against the spread so far this season:

Week 1: Virginia (-21.0) defeated Richmond 34-17
Week 2: Virginia (+4.0) lost to Illinois 24-3
Week 3: Virginia (-8.5) defeated Old Dominion 16-14
Week 4: Virginia (+9.5) lost to Syracuse 22-20
Week 5: Virginia (+2.0) lost to Duke 38-17
Week 6: Virginia (-1.5) lost to Louisville 34-17
Week 8: Virginia (+3.0) defeated Georgia Tech 16-9

Miami is 1-6 against the spread so far this season:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Week 1: Miami (-49.5) defeated Bethune-Cookman 70-13
Week 2: Miami (-27.5) defeated Southern Miss 30-7
Week 3: Miami (+6.5) lost to Texas A&M 17-9
Week 4: Miami (-25.5) lost to Middle Tennessee State 45-31
Week 6: Miami (-4.0) lost to North Carolina 27-24
Week 7: Miami (-9.0) defeated Virginia Tech 20-14
Week 8: Miami (-10.0) lost to Duke 45-21

The over/under is currently set at 47.5.

For more college football odds and lines, see SI Sportsbook.

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Trey Murphy III shoots a three-pointer during the New Orleans Pelicans' 113-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Pro Hoos

Trey Murphy Shoots Perfect 8/8 to Lead Pelicans Over Mavericks

By Matt Newton
Junior forward Philip Horton celebrates after scoring a goal for the Virginia men's soccer team against Notre Dame.
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett addresses the crowd at John Paul Jones Arena following the Blue-White Scrimmage.
Basketball

Four-Star Recruit Schedules Official Visit to Virginia

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Jay Woolfolk attempts a pass against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Football

Virginia Football Injury Report and Depth Chart - Miami

By Matt Newton
Forward Ben Vander Plas holds the ball during the Virginia men's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Ben Vander Plas

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center.
Basketball

Kihei Clark Named to Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watch List

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Chico Bennett Jr. celebrates after making a tackle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Football

ACC Names Chico Bennett Jr. Defensive Lineman of the Week for 2nd Time

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (3) catches the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Storm Duck (29) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Football

Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. North Carolina

By Matt Newton