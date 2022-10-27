Skip to main content

Virginia Football vs. Miami Stat Preview

Offensive and defensive stat comparisons for the Cavaliers and Hurricanes
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ahead of Saturday's ACC Coastal clash between Virginia (3-4, 1-3 ACC) and Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC), check out how the Cavaliers and Hurricanes match up with a breakdown of each team's offensive and defensive statistics:

Offensive statistical comparison between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Miami Hurricanes.
Virginia-Miami Defensive Stats

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia field hockey team huddles before a penalty corner during the game against Kent State.
All Sports

No. 5 UVA Field Hockey Drops Regular Season Finale at No. 2 Maryland

By Matt Newton
2023 shooting guard George Washington III.
Basketball

UVA Recruiting Target George Washington III Sets Decision Date

By Matt Newton
Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski preview the Miami game.
Football

WATCH: UVA Football Coordinators Preview the Miami Game

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) runs with the ball during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.
Football

Virginia Football vs. Miami Betting Preview

By Matt Newton
Trey Murphy III shoots a three-pointer during the New Orleans Pelicans' 113-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Pro Hoos

Trey Murphy Shoots Perfect 8/8 to Lead Pelicans Over Mavericks

By Matt Newton
Junior forward Philip Horton celebrates after scoring a goal for the Virginia men's soccer team against Notre Dame.
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett addresses the crowd at John Paul Jones Arena following the Blue-White Scrimmage.
Basketball

Four-Star Recruit Schedules Official Visit to Virginia

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Jay Woolfolk attempts a pass against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Football

Virginia Football Injury Report and Depth Chart - Miami

By Matt Newton