Skip to main content

Virginia Football vs. North Carolina Stat Preview

Offensive and defensive stat comparisons for the Cavaliers and Tar Heels

The Virginia Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4 ACC) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1, 4-0 ACC) for an ACC Coastal matchup on Saturday at noon at Scott Stadium. Ahead of this renewal of the South's Oldest Rivalry, check out how the Cavaliers and Tar Heels match up on paper with a breakdown of each team's offensive and defensive statistics. 

Virginia-North Carolina Offensive Stats
Virginia-North Carolina Defensive Stats

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia field hockey goalkeeper Jet Trimborn guards against Louisville.
All Sports

UVA Field Hockey Holds Off Louisville, Advances to ACC Semifinals

By Matt Newton
Isaac McKneely playing in the Virginia men's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Isaac McKneely

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong looks to pass against the Miami Hurricanes at Scott Stadium.
Football

Virginia Football Injury Report and Depth Chart - North Carolina

By Matt Newton
The Virginia Cavaliers volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point against the Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Gymnasium.
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week [11/1]

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's basketball forward Ryan Dunn.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Ryan Dunn

By Matt Newton
Four-star shooting guard Jayden "Juke" Harris cuts his recruitment to 12 schools.
Basketball

Virginia Makes Cut List for 2024 Four-Star Shooting Guard

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Nick Jackson celebrates after making a tackle against the Miami Hurricanes at Scott Stadium.
Football

Nick Jackson Named ACC Linebacker of the Week

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers kicker Will Bettridge celebrates with his teammates after making a kick against the Miami Hurricanes at Scott Stadium.
Football

Freshman Kicker Will Bettridge Finds His Footing Against Miami

By Matt Newton