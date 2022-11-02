Virginia Football vs. North Carolina Stat Preview
Offensive and defensive stat comparisons for the Cavaliers and Tar Heels
The Virginia Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4 ACC) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1, 4-0 ACC) for an ACC Coastal matchup on Saturday at noon at Scott Stadium. Ahead of this renewal of the South's Oldest Rivalry, check out how the Cavaliers and Tar Heels match up on paper with a breakdown of each team's offensive and defensive statistics.
See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated
Scroll to Continue
Read More
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:
Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN