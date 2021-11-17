Virginia Football Bowl Projections: Week 12

Despite losing the last two games, Virginia is still in line for the ACC Coastal title and a trip to the ACC Championship Game if the Cavaliers win out. Regardless of how the last two weeks of the regular season play out, the Cavaliers have already secured bowl eligibility with a 6-4 record.

As we head into week 12, check out this full compilation of the latest projected bowl selections and matchups for Virginia, as predicted by college football experts across sports media.

ESPN

Mark Schlabach: New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, New York): December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Penn State

Kyle Bonagura: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas): December 31st at 12:30pm, Virginia vs. Oregon State

CBS Sports

Military Bowl (Annapolis Maryland): December 27th at 2:30pm, Virginia vs. UCF

Fox Sports

Military Bowl (Annapolis, Maryland): December 27th at 2:30pm, Virginia vs. Navy

USA TODAY

Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, North Carolina): December 30th at 11:30am, Virginia vs. Florida

Bleacher Report

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (San Diego, California): December 28th at 8pm, Virginia vs. Washington State

The Athletic

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas): December 31st at 12:30pm, Virginia vs. Oregon State

247Sports

New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, New York): December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Penn State

Action Network

New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, New York): December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Purdue

College Football News

New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, New York): December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Penn State

