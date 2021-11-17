Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Virginia Football Bowl Projections: Week 12
    Virginia Football Bowl Projections: Week 12

    Check out who and where the Cavaliers are projected to play in the college football bowl season according to the experts
    Photo courtesy of Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

    Check out who and where the Cavaliers are projected to play in the college football bowl season according to the experts

    Despite losing the last two games, Virginia is still in line for the ACC Coastal title and a trip to the ACC Championship Game if the Cavaliers win out. Regardless of how the last two weeks of the regular season play out, the Cavaliers have already secured bowl eligibility with a 6-4 record.

    As we head into week 12, check out this full compilation of the latest projected bowl selections and matchups for Virginia, as predicted by college football experts across sports media. 

    ESPN

    Mark Schlabach: New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, New York): December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Penn State

    Kyle Bonagura: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas): December 31st at 12:30pm, Virginia vs. Oregon State

    CBS Sports

    Military Bowl (Annapolis Maryland): December 27th at 2:30pm, Virginia vs. UCF

    Fox Sports

    Military Bowl (Annapolis, Maryland): December 27th at 2:30pm, Virginia vs. Navy

    USA TODAY

    Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, North Carolina): December 30th at 11:30am, Virginia vs. Florida

    Bleacher Report

    San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (San Diego, California): December 28th at 8pm, Virginia vs. Washington State

    The Athletic

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas): December 31st at 12:30pm, Virginia vs. Oregon State

    247Sports

    New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, New York): December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Penn State

    Action Network

    New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, New York): December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Purdue

    College Football News

    New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, New York): December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Penn State

