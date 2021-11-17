Virginia Football Bowl Projections: Week 12
Despite losing the last two games, Virginia is still in line for the ACC Coastal title and a trip to the ACC Championship Game if the Cavaliers win out. Regardless of how the last two weeks of the regular season play out, the Cavaliers have already secured bowl eligibility with a 6-4 record.
As we head into week 12, check out this full compilation of the latest projected bowl selections and matchups for Virginia, as predicted by college football experts across sports media.
Mark Schlabach: New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, New York): December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Penn State
Kyle Bonagura: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas): December 31st at 12:30pm, Virginia vs. Oregon State
Military Bowl (Annapolis Maryland): December 27th at 2:30pm, Virginia vs. UCF
Military Bowl (Annapolis, Maryland): December 27th at 2:30pm, Virginia vs. Navy
Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, North Carolina): December 30th at 11:30am, Virginia vs. Florida
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (San Diego, California): December 28th at 8pm, Virginia vs. Washington State
New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, New York): December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Purdue
