Virginia Kicker Brendan Farrell Named ACC Specialist of the Week

Virginia kicker Brendan Farrell has been named the ACC Specialist of the Week, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Farrell converted three of his four field goal attempts on Saturday, including a 26-yarder as time expired to give Virginia a thrilling 16-14 victory over Old Dominion.

It was Virginia's first win via last-second field goal since 2011.

Farrell is the first Cavalier kicker to be named ACC Specialist of the Week since Ian Frye earned the honor in 2015. This is also the first time this season that a UVA football player has been recognized with an ACC weekly award.

Brendan Farrell was also one of three kickers recognized as a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week.

See the video below to watch Brendan Farrell comment on his game-winning field goal:

