Virginia Lands Commitment From Three-Star Safety

The Cavaliers added a talented and athletic safety to their 2023 recruiting class just before National Signing Day
Just a few days before National Signing Day, the Virginia football program has added a talented and athletic defensive back to its 2023 recruiting class, as Devin Clark announced his commitment to UVA on Sunday afternoon. 

A 6'2", 190-pound safety from Marietta, Georgia, Clark is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports as well as the No. 63 safety in the country in the class of 2023 and the No. 70 overall recruit in the state of Georgia. 

A first-team all-region selection this fall, Clark recorded 15 pass breakups and two interceptions in his senior season at Marietta and also served as a receiver on offense and a returner on special teams. Clark is tall and long as a defensive back at 6'2", but it's his speed that makes him an exceptional athlete, as Clark has also had an accomplished track career as a sprinter. 

Clark had offers from a few notable FCS programs, including North Dakota State, Jacksonville State, and Richmond, but he chose to commit to the Cavaliers after taking an official visit to UVA last weekend. 

Virginia adds Devin Clark to a talented group of defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class who already signed with the Cavaliers on Early Signing Day last month, including Trent Baker-Booker, Caleb Hardy, and Keandre Walker. 

