Virginia LS Lee Dudley Enters Transfer Portal

Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

Dudley was UVA's starting long snapper on field goals and PATs in the 2019 season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia fifth-year long snapper Lee Dudley has entered the transfer portal, according to a report by 247Sports on Tuesday. 

A Richmond native who played at Woodberry Forest School, Dudley served as the backup long snapper for the Cavaliers in his freshman season at Virginia in 2018. He became UVA's starting long snapper on field goals and PATs in the 2019 season, appearing in all 13 games. 

Dudley did not appear in any games in the 2020 or 2021 seasons, missing the entire 2020 campaign with an injury and then serving as the backup to Danny Caracciolo in 2021. He was in line to start at long snapper for UVA this season, but the Cavaliers secured a commitment from Boston College transfer Aidan Livingston, who started as the long snapper in all ten of Virginia's games this season. Dudley appeared in one game in his final season at UVA. 

