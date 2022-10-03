Virginia Opens as Home Underdogs Against Louisville

After a rough 0-2 start to ACC play, the Virginia Cavaliers (2-3, 0-2 ACC) return to Charlottesville for their first conference home game of the season against the Louisville Cardinals (2-3, 0-3 ACC) on Saturday at 12pm at Scott Stadium.

For the third-consecutive game and fourth time this season, the oddsmakers have the Cavaliers as the underdog in the game, as UVA is currently a consensus 3.5-point underdog against Louisville. Virginia opened as a 5-point underdog on Caesars Sportsbook and a 5.5-point underdog on DraftKings, but both have since moved the line slightly in UVA's favor to +3.5.

This is the first time Virginia is an underdog as home since the Cavaliers hosted Notre Dame last season in a game in which the Fighting Irish were favored by nine points. Notre Dame covered, beating UVA 28-3.

Virginia is 1-4 against the spread so far this season:

Week 1: Virginia (-21.0) defeated Richmond 34-17

Week 2: Virginia (+4.0) lost to Illinois 24-3

Week 3: Virginia (-8.5) defeated Old Dominion 16-14

Week 4: Virginia (+9.5) lost to Syracuse 22-20

Week 5: Virginia (+2.0) lost to Duke 38-17

Louisville is 2-3 against the spread so far this season:

Week 1: Louisville (-6.0) lost to Syracuse 31-7

Week 2: Louisville (+5.5) defeated UCF 20-14

Week 3: Louisville (+2.5) lost to Florida State 35-31

Week 4: Louisville (-15.5) defeated USF 41-3

Week 5: Louisville (-13.5) lost to Boston College 34-33

The over/under is currently set at 52.

