Skip to main content
Virginia Opens as Home Underdogs Against Louisville

Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

Virginia Opens as Home Underdogs Against Louisville

The oddsmakers predict the Cavaliers will suffer their first home loss of the season to the Cardinals on Saturday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After a rough 0-2 start to ACC play, the Virginia Cavaliers (2-3, 0-2 ACC) return to Charlottesville for their first conference home game of the season against the Louisville Cardinals (2-3, 0-3 ACC) on Saturday at 12pm at Scott Stadium. 

For the third-consecutive game and fourth time this season, the oddsmakers have the Cavaliers as the underdog in the game, as UVA is currently a consensus 3.5-point underdog against Louisville. Virginia opened as a 5-point underdog on Caesars Sportsbook and a 5.5-point underdog on DraftKings, but both have since moved the line slightly in UVA's favor to +3.5. 

This is the first time Virginia is an underdog as home since the Cavaliers hosted Notre Dame last season in a game in which the Fighting Irish were favored by nine points. Notre Dame covered, beating UVA 28-3. 

Virginia is 1-4 against the spread so far this season:
Week 1: Virginia (-21.0) defeated Richmond 34-17
Week 2: Virginia (+4.0) lost to Illinois 24-3
Week 3: Virginia (-8.5) defeated Old Dominion 16-14
Week 4: Virginia (+9.5) lost to Syracuse 22-20
Week 5: Virginia (+2.0) lost to Duke 38-17

Louisville is 2-3 against the spread so far this season:
Week 1: Louisville (-6.0) lost to Syracuse 31-7
Week 2: Louisville (+5.5) defeated UCF 20-14
Week 3: Louisville (+2.5) lost to Florida State 35-31
Week 4: Louisville (-15.5) defeated USF 41-3
Week 5: Louisville (-13.5) lost to Boston College 34-33

The over/under is currently set at 52.

For more college football odds and lines, see SI Sportsbook.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

UVA Volleyball Continues Losing Skid to Start ACC Play

Late Surge Lifts No. 7 UVA Field Hockey Past No. 19 William & Mary 3-0

No. 2 UVA Women's Soccer Wins Showdown at No. 4 Duke 1-0

WATCH: Virginia Coordinators React to Duke Loss

Virginia Lands Commitment From Indianapolis Safety Trent Baker-Booker

WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on Virginia's 38-17 Loss to Duke

Helpless Hoos: Duke Routs Virginia 38-17

In This Article (2)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers
Louisville Cardinals
Louisville Cardinals

Virginia Cavaliers setter Ashley Le sets the ball during UVA's loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.
All Sports

UVA Volleyball Continues Losing Skid to Start ACC Play

By Matt Newton and Kathleen Boyce
The Virginia field hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal during UVA's 3-0 victory over William & Mary.
All Sports

Late Surge Lifts No. 7 UVA Field Hockey Past No. 19 William & Mary 3-0

By Matt Newton
Junior midfielder Lia Godfrey dribbles the ball for the Virginia women's soccer team against North Carolina.
All Sports

No. 2 UVA Women's Soccer Wins Showdown at No. 4 Duke 1-0

By Matt Newton
Virginia defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings comment on UVA's loss to Duke.
Football

WATCH: Virginia Coordinators React to Duke Loss

By Matt Newton
6'3" safety Trent Baker-Booker out of Indianapolis announced his commitment to the Virginia football program.
Football

Virginia Lands Commitment From Indianapolis Safety Trent Baker-Booker

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliot reacts during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Football

WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on Virginia's 38-17 Loss to Duke

By Matt Newton
Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters (7) jumps to score a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Football

Helpless Hoos: Duke Routs Virginia 38-17

By Matt Newton
Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard and Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong
Football

Virginia vs. Duke Football | Live Updates

By Matt Newton