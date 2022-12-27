Skip to main content

Virginia RB Perris Jones Announces Return for 2023 Season

UVA's starting running back will return for the 2023 football season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Virginia football program got some good news on Tuesday afternoon as starting running back Perris Jones announced on social media that he will be returning to UVA for the 2023 season. 

"When I set foot on campus I had a set of goals that I planned on accomplishing. While I have been blessed to accomplish the basics, I still have some goals on the table that need to be crossed off," Jones said in the post. "With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be returning to UVA, exercising my last year of eligibility... Wahoo nation, I'm giving you everything I have for one last ride, running it back this time for the ones lost #1 #15 #41"

A former walk-on from Alexandria, Virginia, Jones came on strong during fall camp back in August and earned the starting running back job. After four seasons spent largely on special teams, Jones made his first career start in the season-opener against Richmond, rushing 19 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. He became just the fifth UVA running back in program history to rush for 100 yards in his first career start and his 104 rushing yards were the most by a Cavalier since Jordan Ellis in the 2018 Belk Bowl. 

Jones started in eight games this season and recorded 365 rushing yards on 81 carries, averaging 4.5 yards per carry and scoring two touchdowns. He added six receptions for 43 yards and two more touchdowns. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With Jones using his final year of eligibility, Virginia is set to have a talented and experienced running back room in 2023. Perris Jones is joined by returners Xavier Brown, Cody Brown, and Amaad Foston as well as Clemson transfer Kobe Pace, who signed with UVA last Wednesday. 

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Southern Utah offensive lineman Christy Nkanu announced a top five of Virginia, California, Washington State, Troy, and BYU
Football

Virginia in the Mix for Transfer Offensive Lineman

By Matt Newton
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) congratulates guard Ty Jerome (10) during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.
Pro Hoos

Ty Jerome Thriving In Increased Role With Warriors

By Matt Newton
The Virginia Cavaliers offensive line huddles up during the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Scott Stadium.
Football

Reinforcing Virginia's Offensive Line a Priority in Remaining Transfer Window

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett watches the game during the first half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Cavaliers at Watsco Center.
Basketball

Virginia Slides to No. 13 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

By Matt Newton
Boston Celtics small forward Sam Hauser (30) reacts to making a three point shot at the buzzer at the end of the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Pro Hoos

WATCH: Sam Hauser Hits Wild Buzzer-Beating Three on Christmas Day

By Matt Newton
Boston Celtics guards Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser and Golden State Warriors guard Ty Jerome.
Pro Hoos

Three Former Wahoos Playing on NBA Christmas Day 2022

By Matt Newton
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) tries to steal the ball from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.
All Sports

Christmas Day Sports Schedule 2022

By Matt Newton
Collegiate School tight end/linebacker Hayden Rollison committed to the Virginia football program.
Football

In-State Linebacker Hayden Rollison Commits to Virginia

By Matt Newton