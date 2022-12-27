Virginia RB Perris Jones Announces Return for 2023 Season

The Virginia football program got some good news on Tuesday afternoon as starting running back Perris Jones announced on social media that he will be returning to UVA for the 2023 season.

"When I set foot on campus I had a set of goals that I planned on accomplishing. While I have been blessed to accomplish the basics, I still have some goals on the table that need to be crossed off," Jones said in the post. "With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be returning to UVA, exercising my last year of eligibility... Wahoo nation, I'm giving you everything I have for one last ride, running it back this time for the ones lost #1 #15 #41"

A former walk-on from Alexandria, Virginia, Jones came on strong during fall camp back in August and earned the starting running back job. After four seasons spent largely on special teams, Jones made his first career start in the season-opener against Richmond, rushing 19 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. He became just the fifth UVA running back in program history to rush for 100 yards in his first career start and his 104 rushing yards were the most by a Cavalier since Jordan Ellis in the 2018 Belk Bowl.

Jones started in eight games this season and recorded 365 rushing yards on 81 carries, averaging 4.5 yards per carry and scoring two touchdowns. He added six receptions for 43 yards and two more touchdowns.

With Jones using his final year of eligibility, Virginia is set to have a talented and experienced running back room in 2023. Perris Jones is joined by returners Xavier Brown, Cody Brown, and Amaad Foston as well as Clemson transfer Kobe Pace, who signed with UVA last Wednesday.

