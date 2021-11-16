Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech Agree to Part Ways
    Publish date:

    J.C. Price will takeover as interim head coach while Virginia Tech begins a national search for its next head football coach
    Author:

    Photo courtesy of Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

    The Justin Fuente era of Virginia Tech football has officially come to an end. 

    Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced Tuesday morning that head coach Justin Fuente and the Virginia Tech football program have mutually agreed to part ways

    "We sincerely appreciate the contributions that Coach Fuente made to our football program and the positive impact he made on our student-athletes during his time at Virginia Tech," said Whit Babcock. "While it is never easy to make a change, I believe in order for our football program to attain the type of sustained success that is expected at Virginia Tech, the time was right for new leadership of our football program."

    Co-Defensive Line coach J.C. Price will serve as interim head coach while the program begins a national search for the next Virginia Tech head football coach. 

    Fuente went 43-31 in six seasons as head coach of Virginia Tech. Curiously, the coaching change comes just three days after a Virginia Tech blowout 48-17 victory at home over Duke. Virginia Tech began the season with a 17-10 victory over then-No. 10 North Carolina and the Hokies were ranked as high as No. 15 in the country after a 2-0 start. Since then, Virginia Tech is 3-5, including a stretch of three-straight losses capped off by a 41-36 loss at home against Syracuse on October 23rd. 

    Virginia Tech plays at Miami this Saturday before wrapping up the regular season with a trip to Charlottesville to face Virginia in the Commonwealth Clash on November 27th. 

