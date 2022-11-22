Virginia-Virginia Tech Football Game Canceled

The Virginia football game at Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday, November 26th, has officially been canceled, per a release from the ACC on Monday night. The decision was made in conjunction between the teams and athletic departments of Virginia and Virginia Tech as well as the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The cancellation of the 2022 Commonwealth Clash comes following the tragic deaths of UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry, who were killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia on the night of Sunday, November 13th.

"The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a Virginia football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan," the ACC said in a press release.

Virginia and Virginia Tech will not play each other in a football season for the first time since 1969.

Both of Virginia's final games against Coastal Carolina and Virginia Tech have been canceled, bringing the 2022 UVA football season to an end. Virginia ends the season with a 3-7 overall record and a 1-6 mark in ACC play.