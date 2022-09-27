Skip to main content
WATCH: Armstrong Talks Offensive Struggles, Duke Preparations

WATCH: Armstrong Talks Offensive Struggles, Duke Preparations

Watch quarterback Brennan Armstrong discuss Virginia's offensive woes and the team's preparations for Saturday night's game at Duke
Ahead of Virginia's Saturday night ACC matchup on the road at Duke, UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong fielded questions from the media after practice on Tuesday morning. 

Watch the video below to hear Armstrong talk about Virginia's continued offensive struggles, his confidence that UVA's passing game will return to form, and the Cavaliers' preparations for the game against Duke:

