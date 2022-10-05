Skip to main content
WATCH: Brennan Armstrong Confident That UVA Offense is Improving

WATCH: Brennan Armstrong Confident That UVA Offense is Improving

Watch UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong talk about the Virginia offense after practice on Wednesday
The UVA offense put up only 17 points in another tough road loss at Duke on Saturday night, but quarterback Brennan Armstrong says he saw encouraging signs in the game that the offense is headed in the right direction. 

Watch Armstrong's full comments following practice on Wednesday in the video below:

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers men's soccer midfielder Asparuh Slavov dribbles the ball against the Denver Pioneers at Klockner Stadium.
