WATCH: Brennan Armstrong Confident That UVA Offense is Improving
The UVA offense put up only 17 points in another tough road loss at Duke on Saturday night, but quarterback Brennan Armstrong says he saw encouraging signs in the game that the offense is headed in the right direction.
Watch Armstrong's full comments following practice on Wednesday in the video below:
Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook
See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
Read More
Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines
WATCH: UVA Commit Elijah Gertrude Shows Incredible Athleticism in Mixtape
Virginia Football Injury Report: Cypress, Kemp, Fields, and More
Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Louisville Game
Virginia Football Stat Rankings | Week 6
Reports: Ty Jerome Expected to Sign With Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Virginia Basketball: 2024 Targets Rise in On3 Recruiting Rankings