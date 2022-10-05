WATCH: Brennan Armstrong Confident That UVA Offense is Improving

The UVA offense put up only 17 points in another tough road loss at Duke on Saturday night, but quarterback Brennan Armstrong says he saw encouraging signs in the game that the offense is headed in the right direction.

Watch Armstrong's full comments following practice on Wednesday in the video below:

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

WATCH: UVA Commit Elijah Gertrude Shows Incredible Athleticism in Mixtape

Virginia Football Injury Report: Cypress, Kemp, Fields, and More

Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Louisville Game

Virginia Football Stat Rankings | Week 6

Reports: Ty Jerome Expected to Sign With Warriors on Training Camp Deal

Virginia Basketball: 2024 Targets Rise in On3 Recruiting Rankings