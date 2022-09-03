Skip to main content

WATCH: Brennan Armstrong Reacts to Virginia's Win Over Richmond

Hear what UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong had to say following the Cavaliers' season-opening victory

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong spoke with the media following UVA's 34-17 victory over Richmond on Saturday at Scott Stadium. Armstrong completed 21 of 33 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 105 yards and another score. 

Watch Armstrong's postgame comments in the video below:

Read a brief summary of the game here: Quick Recap: Virginia Beats Richmond 34-17 in Season-Opener

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Quick Recap: Virginia Beats Richmond 34-17 in Season-Opener

Live Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Richmond Spiders | College Football

McDonough's Goal Lifts No. 12 UVA Field Hockey Over Temple 1-0

Virginia Basketball Offers 2024 Four-Star Dedan Thomas

Virginia Men's Soccer Blanks JMU 3-0

WATCH: UVA Football Reveals All-Orange Uniforms for 2022 Season Opener

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers running back Perris Jones (2) carries the ball against the Richmond Spiders during the first half at Scott Stadium.
Football

Quick Recap: Virginia Beats Richmond 34-17 in Season-Opener

By Matt Newton
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks celebrate after scoring a touchdown.
Football

Virginia Football Defeats Richmond 34-17 | Live Updates

By Matt Newton
Pittsburgh Panthers running back Rodney Hammond Jr. (6) runs after a catch as West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Lance Dixon (5) and cornerback Wesley McCormick (11) chase during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 38-31.
Football

ACC Football Scoreboard: Week 1 Score Updates

By Matt Newton
Virginia midfielder Annie McDonough celebrates after scoring a goal for the UVA field hockey team.
All Sports

McDonough's Goal Lifts No. 12 UVA Field Hockey Over Temple 1-0

By Matt Newton
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong hands off the ball to receiver Keytaon Thompson.
Football

UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Richmond Spiders

By Matt Newton
Four-star guard Dedan Thomas has been offered by Virginia basketball.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Offers 2024 Four-Star Dedan Thomas

By Matt Newton
The Virginia Cavaliers take the field at Scott Stadium for the football season opener.
Football

Game Preview: Virginia Football vs. Richmond

By Matt Newton
Virginia senior linebacker Nick Jackson celebrates after making a tackle against Duke.
Football

Virginia Football 2022 Season Preview: Defense

By Matt Newton