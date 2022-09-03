WATCH: Brennan Armstrong Reacts to Virginia's Win Over Richmond

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong spoke with the media following UVA's 34-17 victory over Richmond on Saturday at Scott Stadium. Armstrong completed 21 of 33 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 105 yards and another score.

Watch Armstrong's postgame comments in the video below:

Read a brief summary of the game here: Quick Recap: Virginia Beats Richmond 34-17 in Season-Opener

