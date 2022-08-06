Skip to main content

WATCH: Des Kitchings Talks UVA Football Running Backs, Offensive Line

Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings recaps UVA's third practice of fall camp
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With the first three practices of fall camp in the books, Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings fielded questions from the media following practice on Friday night. Kitchings spoke on the competition in the UVA running backs room, the increasing confidence Lavel Davis Jr. has in his rehabilitated right knee, the ultra-important development of the offensive line, and more. 

Watch the following video to hear Des Kitchings' full comments from Friday night:

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Three for Four-Star Jamie Kaiser

Virginia Basketball Offers 2024 Wing Caleb Williams

Two Virginia Basketball Recruiting Targets Schedule Visits to Grounds

WATCH: Tony Elliott and Players Recap First UVA Football Practice

Five Questions for Virginia Football Entering Fall Camp

UVA Women's Soccer Ranked No. 4 in United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll

Virginia Baseball: Brian Gursky Signs With New York Mets

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Four-star Jamie Kaiser announces his top three schools.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Three for Four-Star Jamie Kaiser

By Matt Newton10 hours ago
Caleb Williams, Sidwell Friends School basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Offers 2024 Wing Caleb Williams

By Matt NewtonAug 4, 2022 4:03 PM EDT
Tony Bennett, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Two Virginia Basketball Recruiting Targets Schedule Visits to Grounds

By Matt NewtonAug 4, 2022 3:08 PM EDT
Virginia football head coach Tony Elliott addresses his team following the first day of fall practice.
Football

WATCH: Tony Elliott and Players Recap First UVA Football Practice

By Matt NewtonAug 4, 2022 2:29 PM EDT
Tony Elliott, Virginia Cavaliers head football coach
Football

Five Questions for Virginia Football Entering Fall Camp

By Matt NewtonAug 3, 2022 1:17 PM EDT
Virginia women's soccer ranked No. 4 in United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.
All Sports

UVA Women's Soccer Ranked No. 4 in United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll

By Matt NewtonAug 3, 2022 10:16 AM EDT
Virginia pitcher Brian Gursky signed a free agent deal with the New York Mets.
Pro Hoos

Virginia Baseball: Brian Gursky Signs With New York Mets

By Matt NewtonAug 3, 2022 10:05 AM EDT
Salisbury guard Jayden "Juke" Harris picks up an offer from the Virginia Cavaliers.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Extends Offer to 2024 Guard Jayden "Juke" Harris

By Matt NewtonAug 2, 2022 5:49 PM EDT