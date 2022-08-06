WATCH: Des Kitchings Talks UVA Football Running Backs, Offensive Line

With the first three practices of fall camp in the books, Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings fielded questions from the media following practice on Friday night. Kitchings spoke on the competition in the UVA running backs room, the increasing confidence Lavel Davis Jr. has in his rehabilitated right knee, the ultra-important development of the offensive line, and more.

Watch the following video to hear Des Kitchings' full comments from Friday night:

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Three for Four-Star Jamie Kaiser

Virginia Basketball Offers 2024 Wing Caleb Williams

Two Virginia Basketball Recruiting Targets Schedule Visits to Grounds

WATCH: Tony Elliott and Players Recap First UVA Football Practice

Five Questions for Virginia Football Entering Fall Camp

UVA Women's Soccer Ranked No. 4 in United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll

Virginia Baseball: Brian Gursky Signs With New York Mets