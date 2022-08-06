WATCH: Des Kitchings Talks UVA Football Running Backs, Offensive Line
With the first three practices of fall camp in the books, Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings fielded questions from the media following practice on Friday night. Kitchings spoke on the competition in the UVA running backs room, the increasing confidence Lavel Davis Jr. has in his rehabilitated right knee, the ultra-important development of the offensive line, and more.
Watch the following video to hear Des Kitchings' full comments from Friday night:
